George Ezra announces Aberdeen gig

English superstar George Ezra will play Aberdeen’s P&J Live later this year.

The singer, who rose to fame with the release of his hit single Budapest in 2014, will bring his new tour to the north-east.

George, who won the Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist in 2019, released the album’s first single – Anyone For You – back in January.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter recently announced he’d be working with YouTube Music as their Sustainability Partner for 2022.

YouTube Music Sustainability Partner

Together with YoutTube, he made a donation to the National Trust to plant around 17,000 trees across the UK.

The announcement came ahead of the release of his new single Green Green Grass from his upcoming third studio album Gold Rush Kid. The song was released earlier today and you can listen to it below.

George said: “I am conscious that creating, touring and promoting a record has an impact on the environment so I am delighted to announce I will be working with YouTube Music as their Sustainability Partner for 2022.

“They have very generously provided a significant financial contribution to support a cause of my choosing; this is going to be the National Trust, who are working hard to reverse the decline in nature and reduce the impact of climate change by planting trees and restoring landscapes.”

George Ezra to play P&J Live

In addition to songs from his upcoming album, he will also perform some of his biggest hits such as Budapest, Shotgun, Hold My Girl, and Blame It On Me when he plays for his north-east fans.

How to book tickets to see George Ezra in Aberdeen

George Ezra will play P&J Live in Aberdeen on Sunday September 25. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday April 29.

