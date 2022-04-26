Comedian Reginald D Hunter to become ‘Bombe Shuffleur’ in Aberdeen and Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Comedian Reginald D Hunter says he’ll become the ‘Bombe Shuffleur’ when he takes his tour to Aberdeen and Inverness.

The stand-up star plans to juggle “volatile subjects” – which he compares to bombs – when he performs for his north and north-east fans.

He explained the “bomb shuffling” idea further: “There are people who drop bombs and there are people who throw bombs but there are also people who keep bombs from exploding.

“I consider myself a bomb shuffler because when you’re covering dangerous subject matter on stage, the trick is to not drop one. If you got 10 bombs going at one time, you’re doing good if you can keep seven of them up in the air.

“I guess this title means something to me because I’m sick and tired of issues being difficult to talk about. It doesn’t matter what you feel about Brexit but it shouldn’t be this hard to talk about it.

“The same with trans rights – no matter where you stand on it, it should not be this hard for human beings, who have been talking to each other for centuries, to talk about. So I’m just going to be up there, dancing through these subjects.”

The three-time Perrier Award-nominated comedian who moved to the UK from the US more than two decades ago, will also talk about death, politics and the pandemic when he travels to Scotland. And he’s especially looking forward to returning to Aberdeen.

‘Aberdeen feels like Canada’

“I love being in Aberdeen – there’s something I find really clean about Aberdeen,” said the observational comedian.

“Aberdeen almost feels like British Canada to me. The Aberdonian people I’ve met seem extremely genuine – it’s sort of that Canada thing.

“I’m yet to meet a Scottish person that I find to be dishonest. It’s like Scottish people are pathologically honest.

“It feels like the further north you go in Scotland, the more innocent Scotland gets – in my travels.”

Embarking on the final week of his Bombe Shuffleur tour, Reginald says it’s ultimately going to be his “final exam” – to see how good his show actually is.

“Scotland is a great place to have my final exam,” added the comedian who previously appeared on Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News for You and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He also received widespread acclaim for his two series for the BBC, Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of the Border and Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of the South where he travelled through the American South to explore its rich musical heritage.

How to book tickets to see Reginald D Hunter in Aberdeen and Inverness

Reginald D Hunter will bring his tour Bombe Shuffleur to Aberdeen on Wednesday April 27 (The Tivoli) and Inverness on Thursday April 28 (Ironworks). Click here to buy tickets for the Aberdeen show and here for the Inverness one.

More arts and entertainment news…