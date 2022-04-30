TV review: Chivalry is a satire that skewers #MeToo from all sides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment

TV review: Chivalry is a satire that skewers #MeToo from all sides

By Ewan Cameron
April 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani in Chivalry
Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani in Chivalry

Creating a satire about the #MeToo movement in Hollywood sounds like it would be a project fraught with peril and pitfalls that could annoy and offend in equal measure.

After all, this is the industry that gave us Harvey Weinstein and more than a century of systemic sexism, so what’s funny about that?

On the other hand, you might think that what “woke” Hollywood has put in its place, like the new role of intimacy co-ordinators who monitor who’s doing what during sex scenes, is beyond parody, so what’s the point?

Chivalry (Channel 4), to its credit, threads the needle pretty perfectly, skewering both the old way of doing things and the post-#MeToo film industry.

The two eras of Hollywood are represented by stars Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani, who also wrote the series. Coogan plays Cameron, a film producer who may not have crossed the threshold of criminality like Weinstein did, but nevertheless has had his fair share of affairs with a string of young assistants and actresses.

Chivalry.

A dinosaur, in other words, whose definition of “touchy-feely” is markedly different to Solemani’s character Bobby, a film director hired to reshoot “problematic” sex scenes in a movie that has lost its defiantly sexist director.

If you have been watching Coogan as Alan Partridge for the last 30 years, you’ll definitely detect something Partridge-esque in his portrayal of a man adrift. “You can’t even describe people with adjectives anymore,” he laments.

Thankfully, Solemani’s character isn’t here to be Cameron’s humourless scold. She too struggles with #MeToo, at one point roping in Cameron to distract the intimacy co-ordinator so that she can get an actor to undress.

It may be a thorny topic, but Chivalry is a hugely enjoyable watch.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]