GALLERY: Were you at Deacon Blue’s P&J Live gig in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

GALLERY: Were you at Deacon Blue’s P&J Live gig in Aberdeen?

By Danica Ollerova
May 7, 2022, 10:57 am Updated: May 7, 2022, 11:31 am
Post Thumbnail

Deacon Blue rocked P&J Live last night to the delight of thousands of Aberdeen fans.

The Scottish superstars finally brought their Cities of Love tour to the north-east – months after postponing their 2021 show last minute.

Our photographer Chris Summer was there to capture the atmosphere – from the excitement of the fans arriving at P&J Live to them singing along to some of Deacon Blue’s biggest hits including Dignity and Real Gone Kid.

Scroll down and take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot any familiar faces – maybe even yourself if you were at P&J Live last night.

Deacon Blue played to a sell out crowd .
Fans enjoying a beer before the gig.
The band played hits from their collection including Real Gone Kid.
Fans arriving for the gig.
Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross
A sell out crowd was in attendance at the gig last night.
Fans enjoying a drink before the gig.
Deacon Blue’s Dougie Vipond on drums.

REVIEW: Deacon Blue rock Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Fans at the front row waiting for the gig to start.
Crowds enjoyed songs from support act Interlopers before the main event.
Fans enjoying the atmosphere.
Deacon Blue’s Lorraine McIntosh performing at P&J Live

In other news, Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross has announced his plans to release a new album, his autobiography and a solo tour – which will kick off in Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre. Click here to find out more.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]