GALLERY: Were you at Deacon Blue’s P&J Live gig in Aberdeen?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Deacon Blue rocked P&J Live last night to the delight of thousands of Aberdeen fans.

The Scottish superstars finally brought their Cities of Love tour to the north-east – months after postponing their 2021 show last minute.

Our photographer Chris Summer was there to capture the atmosphere – from the excitement of the fans arriving at P&J Live to them singing along to some of Deacon Blue’s biggest hits including Dignity and Real Gone Kid.

Scroll down and take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot any familiar faces – maybe even yourself if you were at P&J Live last night.

In other news, Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross has announced his plans to release a new album, his autobiography and a solo tour – which will kick off in Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre. Click here to find out more.