GALLERY: Were you at Deacon Blue’s P&J Live gig in Aberdeen?

Our photographer Chris Summer was there to capture the atmosphere – from the excitement of the fans arriving at P&J Live to them singing along to some of Deacon Blue’s biggest hits including Dignity and Real Gone Kid.
Scroll down and take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot any familiar faces – maybe even yourself if you were at P&J Live last night.
In other news, Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross has announced his plans to release a new album, his autobiography and a solo tour – which will kick off in Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre. Click here to find out more.