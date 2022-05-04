GUN are back with a bang for Monsterfest in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GUN are back with a bang for Monsterfest in Inverness

By Scott Begbie
May 4, 2022, 12:00 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 12:27 pm
gun monsterfest ivnerness
GUN will headline Monsterfest in Inverness this October.

Scottish rockers GUN have been announced as the Saturday night headliners for the hugely popular Inverness Monsterfest music festival.

The band – who have toured with The Rolling Stones and whose hits include Word Up and Don’t Say It’s Over – will be returning to the event this October after appearing in 2019.

Festival Director Iona Allison said: “We are delighted to welcome GUN back to Monsterfest. They have played the biggest stages all over the world, have a stack of great songs and always deliver a great performance.”

Monsterfest in Inverness will also feature Mason Hill this October.

The band are currently working on a new album and their new single Backstreet Brothers reflects on band members Dante and Jools Gizzi growing up together in Glasgow.

GUN will join an impressive bill for Inverness festival this autumn

GUN will join a Monsterfest bill in Inverness that features the likes of Marco Mendoza, Mason Hill, The Virginmarys and Florence Black.

Earlier this year it was announced that the four-day festival was moving to a new home and new dates for 2022.

It will be held at Eden Court from Wednesday October 26 to Sunday October 30 in the run-up to Halloween.

Florence Black are also on the bill for Monsterfest in Inverness this October.

“It’s a fantastic venue and a hugely important part of the cultural scene in Scotland. Also, there couldn’t be a better time than Halloween for the event to return,” said Alison when the move was announced.

How to get tickets for Monsterfest at Eden Court in Inverness

The festival was last staged in November 2021 at various venues across Inverness. Bands who took part included The Wildhearts and Bad Touch as well as British rockers FM.

The decision to move Monsterfest to a single venue was taken after listening to feedback from audiences at previous festivals.

Tickets are on sale now at monsterfest.rocks

