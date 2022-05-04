GUN are back with a bang for Monsterfest in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish rockers GUN have been announced as the Saturday night headliners for the hugely popular Inverness Monsterfest music festival.

The band – who have toured with The Rolling Stones and whose hits include Word Up and Don’t Say It’s Over – will be returning to the event this October after appearing in 2019.

Festival Director Iona Allison said: “We are delighted to welcome GUN back to Monsterfest. They have played the biggest stages all over the world, have a stack of great songs and always deliver a great performance.”

The band are currently working on a new album and their new single Backstreet Brothers reflects on band members Dante and Jools Gizzi growing up together in Glasgow.

GUN will join an impressive bill for Inverness festival this autumn

GUN will join a Monsterfest bill in Inverness that features the likes of Marco Mendoza, Mason Hill, The Virginmarys and Florence Black.

Earlier this year it was announced that the four-day festival was moving to a new home and new dates for 2022.

It will be held at Eden Court from Wednesday October 26 to Sunday October 30 in the run-up to Halloween.

“It’s a fantastic venue and a hugely important part of the cultural scene in Scotland. Also, there couldn’t be a better time than Halloween for the event to return,” said Alison when the move was announced.

How to get tickets for Monsterfest at Eden Court in Inverness

The festival was last staged in November 2021 at various venues across Inverness. Bands who took part included The Wildhearts and Bad Touch as well as British rockers FM.

The decision to move Monsterfest to a single venue was taken after listening to feedback from audiences at previous festivals.

Tickets are on sale now at monsterfest.rocks