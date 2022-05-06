Eden Court’s festival Under Canvas to return and support 170 Scottish musicians

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eden Court’s outdoor flagship summer festival Under Canvas will return this summer, support more than 170 Scottish musicians and become more sustainable.

The family-friendly festival will be set up in the now-iconic stretch tents on Eden Court’s front lawn across two months of live music, performance, DJ sets and specially curated weeks.

Taking place from July 1 to August 27, the organisers behind Under Canvas in Inverness are proud to be able to provide paid employment opportunities to more than 170 Scottish musicians, many of whom were negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The line-up for 2022 includes Gary Innes and Ewen Henderson, The Shackleton Trio and Lewis McLaughlin, and the festival will also welcome back some much-loved acts from 2021 including HEISK, Man of the Minch and Mischa Macpherson.

Look forward to music gigs and specially curated events

As well as the regular programme, there will also be a number of specially curated events throughout the summer which will include a Belladrum take over on Saturday July 9.

Runrig Connections – taking place from July 20 to 22 – will celebrate the influence of the band in today’s trad music scene as The Stamping Ground, Eden Court Highlands and Raw Material’s new musical, hits the Empire Stage.

Now in its fourth year, the festival will mark Scotland’s Year of Stories with Sgeul (story in Scottish Gaelic) – a week of music and storytelling celebrating the diversity of Scotland through the people and those inspired by Scotland’s beautiful landscape and natural environment.

This curated week – taking place from August 3 to 7 – is supported by EventScotland’s National Events Programme.

Finally, Eden Court are thrilled to present Anna Massie’s Main Stage from August 17 to 19. The event will see local musician and Under Canvas regular Anna Massie guest-curating a series of collaborative gigs, bringing together some of her favourite contemporary artists with those emerging onto the scene.

Great music and tasty food

In terms of food and drink, freshly made pizzas from an outdoor wood-fired oven will be available alongside a pop-up bar serving a selection of local beers, gins, and whisky.

Rebecca Holt, Eden Court’s new chief executive, said: “Over the last few years Under Canvas has become a central part of Eden Court’s summer programme.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming audiences to enjoy great food, drink and music out on our lawn once again in 2022.

“All tickets are Pay What You Can this year – so if you haven’t come along before, then this is a great opportunity to give it a go.

“With our brand-new musical The Stamping Ground, featuring the songs of Runrig, also happening on the main stage in July – Eden Court is the place to be this summer.”

Aiming to become sustainable festival

The festival will also take further steps to become 100% sustainable, in line with Eden Court’s commitment to the environment and mitigating the effects of the climate crisis.

For instance, pizza boxes and drinking vessels will be 100% compostable this year through a ‘hot-composting’ process.

The summer event will also see the use of electric heaters discontinued, which are hugely wasteful in terms of CO2 emissions and energy consumed. In addition, the arts venue is also submetering the festival this year, meaning that energy usage will be recorded and evaluated.

How to buy tickets for Eden Court’s Uner Canvas

Eden Court’s Under Canvas will be back from July 1 to August 27. Click here for more information and tickets.

