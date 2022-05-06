QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage and screen to the test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It Disney get much better than the star-powered week we’ve had on the entertainment front in the north and north-east.

No doubt, Mickey Mouse fans across the region will be delighted Disney On Ice is skating back to P&J Live with Dream Big – and there were big dreams too at the Tivoli with Junior AYMT staging the Wizard Of Oz this week.

There were some stellar household names in the mix, too, with Steve Coogan chatting about bringing Alan Patridge and his stratagem to P&J Live, while dance superstar Oti Mabuse was stepping out in Inverness before her Aberdeen show.

And then there’s Deacon Blue getting ready to rock out P&J Live with Bill Bailey hot on their heels next week.

Nuart is going big too, with the announcement of its line-up of artists and images of their work.

That’s quite the cornucopia of goodies… and inspiration for this week’s entertainment quiz.

Have a go and see if you win a standing ovation for your stage, screen and music knowledge – or is it curtain down on your performance?

