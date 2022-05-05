Edwyn Collins and Sam Ryder join Emeli Sande to play Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After almost three years since its last outing, Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival is ready to return with a bang – a 90s sensation, Eurovision hopeful and this year’s Grammy winner just joined the line-up.

The summer music festival has today unveiled an exciting wave of new acts joining its 2022 line-up at its home in the Highlands.

Scottish singer Edwyn Collins – whose A Girl Like You single became a worldwide hit in the 90s – has just been added to the line-up which already includes Aberdeenshire singing superstar Emeli Sande and two-time Grammy winner Van Morrison.

Edwyn, who last performed at the festival in 2008, will make a very welcome return to Belladrum. Performing for the first time at the festival will be the 2022 Grammy Award winner from Mississippi Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. The blues guitarist and singer’s debut album was released in 2019.

Award-winning Northern Irish alternative rock band ASH will also make their Belladrum debut. With two number one albums, a string of anthemic singles including their breakthrough song Girl From Mars, the band celebrated 25 years together earlier this year.

Eurovision hopeful Sam Ryder joins line-up

Singer-songwriter and Tik Tok sensation Sam Ryder – who was announced as the UK’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest for 2022 – will also travel up north to play for his fans. Gathering 100m+ global streams, his current single Space Man has received a lot of support ahead of the singing competition.

Other new announcements include Edinburgh’s indie alternative act Vistas, Icelandic pop band Dadi Freyr, Irish indie rock four-piece The Academic, the self-described ‘indie meets folk meets afrobeat’ band Kawala, Daytime TV, Matilda Mann, Hamish Hawk and many others.

The line-up for Belladrum’s new music stage Seedlings and remaining stages including Trailer Trash, Ice House, Free Range Folk Stage will be announced in the coming weeks.

How to book tickets to Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival will return to the Belladrum Estate in Kiltarlity near Inverness from Thursday July 28 to Saturday July 30.

Dougie Brown, the festival’s event producer, said: “‘We are delighted to be in the final stages of planning Belladrum 2022 and unveiling the next wave of acts joining us this July.

“It has been an exceptionally tough last few years and this year’s festival has felt like a long time coming. Our whole team cannot wait to be back in the fields with our incredible Bella family this summer, reminding ourselves of what makes this festival so special.”

A small number of Covid-related returned tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday May 6 here.

