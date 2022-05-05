Edwyn Collins and Sam Ryder join Emeli Sande to play Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Edwyn Collins and Sam Ryder join Emeli Sande to play Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival

By Danica Ollerova
May 5, 2022, 7:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

After almost three years since its last outing, Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival is ready to return with a bang – a 90s sensation, Eurovision hopeful and this year’s Grammy winner just joined the line-up.

The summer music festival has today unveiled an exciting wave of new acts joining its 2022 line-up at its home in the Highlands.

Scottish singer Edwyn Collins – whose A Girl Like You single became a worldwide hit in the 90s – has just been added to the line-up which already includes Aberdeenshire singing superstar Emeli Sande and two-time Grammy winner Van Morrison.

Edwyn, who last performed at the festival in 2008, will make a very welcome return to Belladrum. Performing for the first time at the festival will be the 2022 Grammy Award winner from Mississippi Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. The blues guitarist and singer’s debut album was released in 2019.

Award-winning Northern Irish alternative rock band ASH will also make their Belladrum debut. With two number one albums, a string of anthemic singles including their breakthrough song Girl From Mars, the band celebrated 25 years together earlier this year.

Edwyn Collins will return to the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival after 14 years.

Eurovision hopeful Sam Ryder joins line-up

Singer-songwriter and Tik Tok sensation Sam Ryder – who was announced as the UK’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest for 2022 – will also travel up north to play for his fans. Gathering 100m+ global streams, his current single Space Man has received a lot of support ahead of the singing competition.

Other new announcements include Edinburgh’s indie alternative act Vistas, Icelandic pop band Dadi Freyr, Irish indie rock four-piece The Academic, the self-described ‘indie meets folk meets afrobeat’ band Kawala, Daytime TV, Matilda Mann, Hamish Hawk and many others.

The line-up for Belladrum’s new music stage Seedlings and remaining stages including Trailer Trash, Ice House, Free Range Folk Stage will be announced in the coming weeks.

How to book tickets to Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival will return to the Belladrum Estate in Kiltarlity near Inverness from Thursday July 28 to Saturday July 30.

Dougie Brown, the festival’s event producer, said: “‘We are delighted to be in the final stages of planning Belladrum 2022 and unveiling the next wave of acts joining us this July.

“It has been an exceptionally tough last few years and this year’s festival has felt like a long time coming. Our whole team cannot wait to be back in the fields with our incredible Bella family this summer, reminding ourselves of what makes this festival so special.”

A small number of Covid-related returned tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday May 6 here.

