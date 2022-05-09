English rockers Kasabian announce Aberdeen gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

English rockers Kasabian announce Aberdeen gig

By Danica Ollerova
May 9, 2022, 3:06 pm Updated: May 9, 2022, 3:10 pm
kasabian aberdeen

Rockers Kasabian took to social media to announce a new Aberdeen show – and their north-east fans won’t have to wait long to see the band perform live.

Along with the news of their Scottish gig, Kasabian recently announced their seventh studio album The Alchemist’s Euphoria is set to be released on August 5.

The album and its newest single SCRIPTVRE will mark Kasabian’s first record since the departure of former frontman Tom Meighan who in 2020 admitted assaulting his ex-fiancee.

New era for Kasabian

Formed in Leicester in 1997, the band is now led by guitarist Sergio Pizzorno who told NME that “it feels like a new era, like we’re entering the ring so move everyone out of the way”.

The successful band – which is best known for their hits Club Foot, Fire and Underdog – will play the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen later this month. Their support act hasn’t been announced yet.

After a string of UK shows, Kasabian will embark on their European tour – playing in Italy, Spain, Belgium, Germany and more countries.

The band will also support Liam Gallagher at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 26. They will appear at a number of festivals too, including the Neighbourhood Weekender and the Isle Of Wight Festival.

How to book tickets to see Kasabian in Aberdeen

Kasabian will play the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on Friday May 27. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday May 13 and will be able to be purchased here.

Those who pre-order the band’s new album will be able to access a pre-sale here.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal