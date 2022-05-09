English rockers Kasabian announce Aberdeen gig

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rockers Kasabian took to social media to announce a new Aberdeen show – and their north-east fans won’t have to wait long to see the band perform live.

Along with the news of their Scottish gig, Kasabian recently announced their seventh studio album The Alchemist’s Euphoria is set to be released on August 5.

The album and its newest single SCRIPTVRE will mark Kasabian’s first record since the departure of former frontman Tom Meighan who in 2020 admitted assaulting his ex-fiancee.

New era for Kasabian

Formed in Leicester in 1997, the band is now led by guitarist Sergio Pizzorno who told NME that “it feels like a new era, like we’re entering the ring so move everyone out of the way”.

NEW DATE! We'll be playing the Aberdeen Beach Ballroom on 27th May! On Sale Friday 13th May via https://t.co/3x7pubvYli. Pre-order the new album "The Alchemist's Euphoria" For early pre-sale access here: https://t.co/GKBglkds8l pic.twitter.com/PbTsn2CEwt — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) May 9, 2022

The successful band – which is best known for their hits Club Foot, Fire and Underdog – will play the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen later this month. Their support act hasn’t been announced yet.

After a string of UK shows, Kasabian will embark on their European tour – playing in Italy, Spain, Belgium, Germany and more countries.

The band will also support Liam Gallagher at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 26. They will appear at a number of festivals too, including the Neighbourhood Weekender and the Isle Of Wight Festival.

How to book tickets to see Kasabian in Aberdeen

Kasabian will play the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on Friday May 27. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday May 13 and will be able to be purchased here.

Those who pre-order the band’s new album will be able to access a pre-sale here.

