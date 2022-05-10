Rise Up! to showcase and celebrate black and people of colour creatives in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Rise Up! to showcase and celebrate black and people of colour creatives in Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
May 10, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 10, 2022, 1:00 pm
rise up aberdeen

Rise Up! – an event celebrating black and people of colour creatives in Aberdeen and Scotland – is set to take the Music Hall and the Lemon Tree by storm.

Curated by We Are Here Scotland and commissioned by Aberdeen Performing Arts, Rise Up! will take place on Friday May 13 and Saturday May 14 with a dynamic programme of performances, talks, and workshops.

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects Ben Torrie said: “Providing a stage for emerging talent and creating space for all voices to be heard is so important for a thriving artistic environment, so Rise Up! is a hugely significant addition to Aberdeen’s cultural calendar this year.”

Headline events include Rise Up! In Our Own Words on Friday at the Music Hall’s Big Sky Studio, and Rise Up! With Our Voices on Saturday at the Lemon Tree.

In Our Own Words is an evening of performance by artists of colour, exploring and celebrating themes of identity, culture and a sense of place in Scotland.

rise up aberdeen
Aberdeen rapper Chef, Danny Cliff, Clarissa and more will perform at Rise Up! in Aberdeen.

The line-up includes a 16-year-old Aberdeen singer-songwriter Aiysha, Aberdeen-based spoken word artist Noon Salah Eldin, Glaswegian performer Paix and poet Mae Diansangu. The talented creatives will showcase how the power of art can be used as a tool for social representation and change.

Don’t miss talks, gigs and more at Rise Up! in Aberdeen

With Our Voices will see up-and-coming artists join more established voices who are all changing the narrative within the country’s music scene.

Celebrated Aberdeen rapper Chef will join Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter Danny Cliff on a line-up which also includes Glaswegian singer Clarissa, songwriter and soundsmith Kapil Seshasayee and DJ and visual artist DIJA.

Also taking place on Saturday is One Mississippi – a hard-hitting play that explores how the impact of childhood experiences shapes men’s adult lives.

We caught up with the show’s director Mark Jeary-Fairbairn who highlighted the importance of talking about mental health. You can read our interview here.

One Mississippi is on its way to Aberdeen and Inverness.
One Mississippi is on its way to Aberdeen and Inverness.

Ben added: “The sheer breadth of talent from the artists taking part is incredible and this festival is a fantastic opportunity to discover more about the diverse range of creatives here in the north-east and beyond.

“As well as the headline events there are plenty of free ticketed talks and workshops taking place on Saturday and we hope as many people as possible come along to check out what’s on offer.”

The talks will take place at the Music Hall Big Sky Studio where a group of creatives will discuss topics including representation within Scottish creative industries, climate narratives, knowing your worth, and culture and identity as an artistic influence among others.

Click here for more information on Rise Up! in Aberdeen and to book tickets.

More arts and entertainment news…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]