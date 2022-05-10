Rise Up! to showcase and celebrate black and people of colour creatives in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rise Up! – an event celebrating black and people of colour creatives in Aberdeen and Scotland – is set to take the Music Hall and the Lemon Tree by storm.

Curated by We Are Here Scotland and commissioned by Aberdeen Performing Arts, Rise Up! will take place on Friday May 13 and Saturday May 14 with a dynamic programme of performances, talks, and workshops.

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects Ben Torrie said: “Providing a stage for emerging talent and creating space for all voices to be heard is so important for a thriving artistic environment, so Rise Up! is a hugely significant addition to Aberdeen’s cultural calendar this year.”

Headline events include Rise Up! In Our Own Words on Friday at the Music Hall’s Big Sky Studio, and Rise Up! With Our Voices on Saturday at the Lemon Tree.

In Our Own Words is an evening of performance by artists of colour, exploring and celebrating themes of identity, culture and a sense of place in Scotland.

The line-up includes a 16-year-old Aberdeen singer-songwriter Aiysha, Aberdeen-based spoken word artist Noon Salah Eldin, Glaswegian performer Paix and poet Mae Diansangu. The talented creatives will showcase how the power of art can be used as a tool for social representation and change.

Don’t miss talks, gigs and more at Rise Up! in Aberdeen

With Our Voices will see up-and-coming artists join more established voices who are all changing the narrative within the country’s music scene.

Celebrated Aberdeen rapper Chef will join Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter Danny Cliff on a line-up which also includes Glaswegian singer Clarissa, songwriter and soundsmith Kapil Seshasayee and DJ and visual artist DIJA.

Also taking place on Saturday is One Mississippi – a hard-hitting play that explores how the impact of childhood experiences shapes men’s adult lives.

We caught up with the show’s director Mark Jeary-Fairbairn who highlighted the importance of talking about mental health. You can read our interview here.

Ben added: “The sheer breadth of talent from the artists taking part is incredible and this festival is a fantastic opportunity to discover more about the diverse range of creatives here in the north-east and beyond.

“As well as the headline events there are plenty of free ticketed talks and workshops taking place on Saturday and we hope as many people as possible come along to check out what’s on offer.”

The talks will take place at the Music Hall Big Sky Studio where a group of creatives will discuss topics including representation within Scottish creative industries, climate narratives, knowing your worth, and culture and identity as an artistic influence among others.

Click here for more information on Rise Up! in Aberdeen and to book tickets.

