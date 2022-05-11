Brendan Cole to lead the cast of His Majesty’s panto… oh yes, he will!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brendan Cole to lead the cast of His Majesty’s panto… oh yes, he will!

By Danica Ollerova
May 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 11, 2022, 11:53 am
Strictly winner Brendan Cole will lead the cast of Peter Pan when this year’s spectacular high-flying panto dances to His Majesty’s Theatre.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer and Dancing On Ice finalist will take the role of the mischievous Captain Hook this festive season.

He will be joined by panto Dame and writer extraordinaire Alan McHugh, alongside River City star Paul-James Corrigan and Aberdeen’s own Danielle Jam, who return after a triumphant season last Christmas appearing in Beauty And The Beast.

Brendan told us he’s thrilled to be joining the Aberdeen cast when The Pantomime Adventures Of Peter Pan begins its spirited journey at His Majesty’s Theatre from December 3.

Strictly star Brendan Cole will play Captain Hook in this year's His Majesty's panto
“Five years doing panto and I’m finally getting to play the baddie,” said the Strictly star.

“I’m thoroughly delighted and equally delighted to be returning to His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen. A fantastic theatre to play in a fantastic city.”

Brendan Cole to lead His Majesty’s panto cast

So can we expect to see the New Zealand ballroom dancer strut his stuff as the show’s baddie?

“Oh absolutely,” laughed Dame and writer Alan.

“I think there would be complaints and people wanting their money back if he didn’t dance!

“He’s going to be a flamboyant dancing captain. Obviously, he’ll be dancing with me and I’ll undermine him.”

Panto Dame and writer extraordinaire Alan McHugh.

Jane Spiers, Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive, thinks that Brendan’s “trademark mix of cheekiness and charm” will be the perfect blend to dazzle audiences this festive season.

Alan is also certain that Brendan – who was a member of the judging panel of the New Zealand version of Strictly (Dancing with the Stars) – will make a great addition to the cast.

“He’s done a panto down south previously,” said Alan.

“He’s going to be playing a baddie character and I think he’ll fit into that role perfectly.”

Thrilled PJ Corrigan and Danielle Jam will be back

Alan is equally delighted PJ Corrigan and Danielle Jam will return for this year’s panto extravaganza.

“PJ is now a regular fixture at HMT panto. This will be his third year,” said Alan.

PJ Corrigan will be back for his third HMT panto.

“His first year, he was very nervous because he was taking over from Jordan Young who did the role for 12 years, but when PJ walked on the stage the first time and every time after that, the audience gave him a round of applause.

“He’s a very likeable, talented lad so I’m absolutely delighted to have him back this year.

“And Dani (Danielle Jam) is our local lassie. She’ll be playing Tinker Bell, but she’ll be a Doric fairy.

“It’s great to have Dani back. She’s just excellent. She took the role of Belle to a whole new level last year.

“She made Belle a hero and a role model for girls in the audience.”

Talented Aberdeen actress Danielle Jam will play a Doric fairy.

The Pantomime Adventures Of Peter Pan is at HMT from December 3, running until January 8. With amazing special effects, stunning sets, beautiful costumes and Doric humour, the show promises to take audiences on a trip to Neverland.

Click here if you wish to purchase tickets.

