Inspired Nights, workshops and more to return as part of Aberdeen’s Nuart festival

Aberdeen will play host to a range of exciting events – including the popular street food market Inspired Nights – when Nuart returns this summer.

The street art festival – which will welcome 11 artists to the city from June 9 to 12 to transform its blank walls into works of art – will return with a bang.

The organisers Aberdeen Inspired today revealed that Nuart will be officially opened at 1pm on Saturday June 11 as part of a special Inspired Nights event.

Inspired Nights will feature music, street food, bars and creative spaces for both children and adults. The street food market, which previously took place on The Green, will bring together a wide range of food and drink traders.

It will run all weekend on Broad Street from noon until 9pm on Friday and Saturday and until 6pm on Sunday.

In addition, free walking tours around the new art installations will kick off after the official launch ceremony and run at regular times on Saturday and Sunday.

The programme of events also includes exclusive film screenings at the Belmont Cinema and a free conference which will explore the festival theme of Reconnect at the Cowdray Hall on Friday and Saturday.

The festival conference programme will kick off with a screening of Martha A Picture Story which documents the life and rise of the exceptional American photojournalist.

The film screening will be followed by an In Conversation session during which the audience can ask Martha questions about her life and work.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired which is behind Nuart, said: “Everyone will find something to enjoy as part of the festival weekend and the programme of events, workshops, film screenings and tours simply act as a further draw to reconnect people with the city.

“We know that the festival appeals to both locals and visitors who come from far and wide to marvel at the public art that is created.

“The additional events simply give visitors from further afield even more reasons to travel to Aberdeen, join in the celebrations and be part of the triumphant return of the festival.

“I can feel the excitement building in the city and encourage people to come out and enjoy all that is on offer.”

Don’t miss public art workshops

Public art workshops are also planned for the festival weekend. The Street Collage Workshop with Miss.Printed and Rhed Fawell will take place at NESCOL at 11am on Friday June 10 and Saturday June 11.

And The Chalk Don’t Chalk Workshop will operate between 11am and 3pm on Sunday June 12 in Marischal Square, outside Provost Skene’s House.

Local food traders, craft and art retailers, entertainers, musicians and street performers who want to take part in the Broad Street event can email ewan.mclean@aberdeeninspired.com.

