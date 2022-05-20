Aberdeen pysch rockers Floating Heads record EP with renowned producer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen psych rockers Floating Heads have recorded a new EP with acclaimed Italian producer Luigi Pasquini.

The influential producer oversaw three track EP Yesteryear at his Dystopia Studios in Glasgow.

Yesteryear is set for release on Monday May 23 and is available on all streaming platforms such as Spotify.

Floating Heads will travel to Newcastle in support of the hotly anticipated EP and are set to announce more live shows.

Legendary producer Pasquini has worked with bands including Helicon and The Cosmic Dead as Scotland’s psych scene continues to thrive.

Pasquini has also previously produced works by Lizabett Russo, Trembling Bells, Blanck Mass and Flying Penguins.

Floating Heads’ guitarist Matt Carrington believes the new release is a marker of their developing sound.

Matt said: “We recorded our three track EP in January with Italian producer Luigi Pasquini in Glasgow at Dystopia Studios.

“We’re really happy with the outcome.

“The songs were written as a collaboration as a band and the EP is a nice progression from our debut release.

“The tracks showcase a bit more of what we’re about.

“We think that every new song that we write is better than the last, which feels like a good marker of progress.”

Floating Heads go on the road

Yesteryear is the follow-up to six-track EP No Reflections which was released in 2020.

Floating Heads are Matt (guitar), James Callander (vocals/guitar), Chris Hadden (drums) and Kosta Karman (bass).

Formed in 2019, Floating Heads have forged a strong live reputation and following within the Granite City.

The four-piece have also taken their pysch/shoegaze sound on the road having recently played Leeds.

Performing at the Wharf Chambers in Leeds they played on a bill alongside La Rissa and A Headless Horse.

Matt said: “The band began when James had written some material for the first EP No Reflections and he started looking to form a band.

“We’re all originally from out of town but we formed the band here in sunny Aberdeen.

“Our first gig was in October 2019 at The Cellar, Aberdeen.

“It was a special night with it being our first ever gig as Floating Heads.

“We played in Leeds in February which was definitely a stand-out gig for us.

“It was a sold out show and was a great introduction to a new audience for the band.

“It was also great to see so many people back enjoying live music after a long two years of Covid.

“We’re playing in Newcastle on June 10 at a venue called Little Buildings.

“In April we played a Ukraine charity fundraiser at Drummonds with local bands Dirty Shoes, The Capollos and Marc Culley.

“Once our EP is released we’ll also be announcing more gigs.

“We also plan to record some more material later in the year.”

Earth to Brian Jonestown Massacre

Floating Heads are a gestalt of influences producing a heady mix of psych, shoegaze and rock.

It is that eclectic mix of influences from Dylan Carlson’s minimalist drone of Earth to the ever-shifting Brian Jonestown Massacre via the industrial rock of Nine Inch Nails that makes the band so compelling.

Matt said: “We all draw influence from different artists, which could explain the variety in our sound.

“This is what we think brings a uniqueness that’s difficult to define.

“I’m influenced by Red Sparowes, Earth and 40 Watt Sun.

“James’ influences are The Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Jesus and Mary Chain, The Doors and Radiohead.

“Chris’ are Tv Priest, Holy Drug Couple and Lounge Society whilst Kosta is influenced by The Beatles and Nine Inch Nails.”

More venues and promoters needed

Floating Heads are part of an Aberdeen music scene that is producing exciting music across multiple genres.

From psych to hip-hop, grime, punk, jazz, shoegaze and rock there are bands and artists in the Granite City producing vital music.

Matt insists venues such as Drummonds, Tunnels and Krakatoa are invaluable to the live music scene.

However he insists there needs to be more venues and promoters in the city.

He said: “There’s plenty of gigs happening in Aberdeen and there’s no shortage of local bands which is great.

“However it would be nice to see more touring bands heading up to Aberdeen.

“Also more support opportunities available for local bands, especially with the type of psych rock music we play.

“For this to happen there needs to be more venues supporting local music and more promoters.

“That being said, venues like Drummonds, Tunnels and Krakatoa do a grand job of supporting the grassroots music scene in Aberdeen.”

‘Dark vibes, Ear-worms guaranteed’

New EP Yesteryear is out on Monday and the band are set to confirm more shows.

For anyone yet to hear Floating Heads Matt’s describes their sound.

He said: “We’re a melting pot of psych, rock, shoegaze and more.

“Dark vibes, noisy soundscapes and ear-worms guaranteed.”

