Aberdeen pysch rockers Floating Heads record EP with renowned producer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Aberdeen pysch rockers Floating Heads record EP with renowned producer

By Sean Wallace
May 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Floating Heads
Aberdeen psych band Floating Heads have released a new EP. Photo supplied by Floating Heads

Aberdeen psych rockers Floating Heads have recorded a new EP with acclaimed Italian producer Luigi Pasquini.

The influential producer oversaw three track EP Yesteryear at his Dystopia Studios in Glasgow.

Yesteryear is set for release on Monday May 23 and is available on all streaming platforms such as Spotify.

Floating Heads will travel to Newcastle in support of the hotly anticipated EP and are set to announce more live shows.

Legendary producer Pasquini has worked with bands including Helicon and The Cosmic Dead as Scotland’s psych scene continues to thrive.

Pasquini has also previously produced works by Lizabett Russo, Trembling Bells, Blanck Mass and Flying Penguins.

Floating Heads’ guitarist Matt Carrington believes the new release is a marker of their developing sound.

Aberdeen pysch rockers Floating Heads are set to release new EP Yesteryear.

Matt said: “We recorded our three track EP in January with Italian producer Luigi Pasquini in Glasgow at Dystopia Studios.

“We’re really happy with the outcome.

“The songs were written as a collaboration as a band and the EP is a nice progression from our debut release.

“The tracks showcase a bit more of what we’re about.

“We think that every new song that we write is better than the last, which feels like a good marker of progress.”

Floating Heads go on the road

Yesteryear is the follow-up to six-track EP No Reflections which was released in 2020.

Floating Heads are  Matt (guitar), James Callander (vocals/guitar), Chris Hadden (drums) and Kosta Karman (bass).

Formed in 2019, Floating Heads have forged a strong live reputation and following within the Granite City.

The four-piece have also taken their pysch/shoegaze sound on the road having recently played Leeds.

Performing at the Wharf Chambers in Leeds they played on a bill alongside La Rissa and A Headless Horse.

Matt said: “The band began when James had written some material for the first EP No Reflections and he started looking to form a band.

“We’re all originally from out of town but we formed the band here in sunny Aberdeen.

“Our first gig was in October 2019 at The Cellar, Aberdeen.

“It was a special night with it being our first ever gig as Floating Heads.

“We played in Leeds in February which was definitely a stand-out gig for us.

“It was a sold out show and was a great introduction to a new audience for the band.

“It was also great to see so many people back enjoying live music after a long two years of Covid.

“We’re playing in Newcastle on June 10 at a venue called Little Buildings.

“In April we played a Ukraine charity fundraiser at Drummonds with local bands Dirty Shoes, The Capollos and Marc Culley.

“Once our EP is released we’ll also be announcing more gigs.

“We also plan to record some more material later in the year.”

Earth to Brian Jonestown Massacre

Floating Heads are a gestalt of influences producing a heady mix of psych, shoegaze and rock.

It is that eclectic mix of influences from Dylan Carlson’s minimalist drone of Earth to the ever-shifting Brian Jonestown Massacre via the industrial rock of Nine Inch Nails that makes the band so compelling.

Floating Heads have an eclectic mix of musical influences that form their sound.

Matt said: “We all draw influence from different artists, which could explain the variety in our sound.

“This is what we think brings a uniqueness that’s difficult to define.

“I’m influenced by Red Sparowes, Earth and 40 Watt Sun.

“James’ influences are The Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Jesus and Mary Chain, The Doors and Radiohead.

“Chris’ are Tv Priest, Holy Drug Couple and Lounge Society whilst Kosta is influenced by The Beatles and Nine Inch Nails.”

More venues and promoters needed

Floating Heads are part of an Aberdeen music scene that is producing exciting music across multiple genres.

From psych to hip-hop, grime, punk, jazz, shoegaze and rock there are bands and artists in the Granite City producing vital music.

Matt insists venues such as Drummonds, Tunnels and Krakatoa are invaluable to the live music scene.

However he insists there needs to be more venues and promoters in the city.

Aberdeen Floating Heads
Aberdeen psych rockers Floating Heads are set to release a new EP.

He said: “There’s plenty of gigs happening in Aberdeen and there’s no shortage of local bands which is great.

“However it would be nice to see more touring bands heading up to Aberdeen.

“Also more support opportunities available for local bands, especially with the type of psych rock music we play.

“For this to happen there needs to be more venues supporting local music and more promoters.

“That being said, venues like Drummonds, Tunnels and Krakatoa do a grand job of supporting the grassroots music scene in Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen psych band Floating Heads have played gigs in England.

‘Dark vibes, Ear-worms guaranteed’

New EP Yesteryear is out on Monday and the band are set to confirm more shows.

For anyone yet to hear Floating Heads Matt’s describes their sound.

He said: “We’re a melting pot of psych, rock, shoegaze and more.

“Dark vibes, noisy soundscapes and ear-worms guaranteed.”

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]