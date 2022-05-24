Aberdeen’s Ten Feet Tall to perform new theatre show as radio podcast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Set in a radio studio and performed as a live radio broadcast, Ten Feet Tall Theatre will bring a classic tale of murder, love and espionage to Aberdeen.

The north-east based theatre company’s latest production The 39 Steps: A Live Radio Play will tour Aberdeen communities later this week before their final performance at the Big Sky Studio in the Music Hall.

Based on the 1915 adventure novel The Thirty-Nine Steps by John Buchan, the show guarantees many twists and turns as man-on-the-run Richard Hannay travels the length and breadth of Britain in search of the truth behind The 39 Steps.

Master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock was also interested in the fast-paced spy adventure, releasing the thriller film The 39 Steps back in 1935.

Aberdeen theatre company Ten Feet Tall to tour new show

The story will be told in under an hour as audiences step inside the broadcasting studio during the golden age of radio.

Ten Feet Tall’s production will also see multiple memorable characters created, with two Aberdeen actors making their professional debut.

Aberdeen-born Tonia Strachan, who trained at Mountview in London, and Ciaran Drysder, who trained at NESCOL, will join more seasoned actors Scott Armstrong and Hamish Somers, under the guidance of experienced actor and director Mark Wood.

Producer Cameron Mowat said: “The 39 Steps is a classic story and this comedic interpretation, delivered as a radio play, sends up the film noir genre (stylish Hollywood crime dramas).

“A cast of four actors play all the characters and do – almost all – of the sound effects.”

The theatre company will continue their “Pay What You Feel” initiative to further their goal of making art accessible to everyone.

Cameron added: “With living costs rising, it is understandably a concerning time as to what people can afford.

“Moreover, during these tougher times what’s needed more than ever is a chance to have a break and enjoy a night of entertainment. So we don’t want any barriers for people accessing a good night out.”

How to book tickets to see The 39 Steps: A Live Radio Play

The 39 Steps: A Live Radio Play will travel to Powis Community Centre tomorrow (Wednesday May 25), Woodside Community Centre on Thursday May 26, and St. Mary’s Parish Church on King Street on Friday May 27.

Ten Feet Tall will then bring their show to Linklater Rooms at Aberdeen University on Saturday May 28 and to Old Torry Community Centre and Music Hall’s Big Sky Studio on Sunday May 29. Click here if you wish to purchase tickets.

