90s Baby POP to bring Atomic Kitten, Five, S Club Allstars and more to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Iconic 90s artists Atomic Kitten, boyband Five, S Club Allstars and more are set to perform their greatest hits at Aberdeen’s P&J Live later this year.

Whether you grew up in the nineties or are just a fan of the era, 90s Baby POP is sure to delight north-east fans with an evening of throwback anthems and pure nostalgia.

Two original members of Atomic Kitten – Liz McClarnon and Natasha Hamilton – will perform the band’s hits such as Whole Again and The Tide Is High when they take to the P&J Live stage this October.

They will be joined by British boyband Five who are best known for their songs Keep On Movin’ and Everyone Get U.

Fans can also look forward to singing along to Liberty X’s popular tunes including Just A Little and Holding On For You.

Atomic Kitten, Gareth Gates, 911 and more to play P&J Live

S Club Allstars – Tina Barrett of S Club 7, Bradley McIntosh of S Club 7 and Stacey Franks of S Club Junior – will play the popular Aberdeen venue too.

Also performing live will be 911, the iconic English 90s boyband who had international success, having sold 15 million singles and albums worldwide.

Gareth Gates, Damage, The 411, Big Brovaz, and Honeyz are also set to deliver their unforgettable tracks.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “Get ready to transport yourself back to simpler times with some of the most recognised 90s pop icons.

“Whether you grew up recording your favourite songs on cassette tape or are just hopping on the ever-growing 90s trend, you won’t want to miss out on this show like no other.”

How to book tickets for 90s Baby POP coming to Aberdeen

Don’t miss 90s Baby POP on Saturday October 15 at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

Three customer pre-sale starts at 9am on Wednesday May 25 and the venue pre-sale starts at 9am on Thursday May 26. The remaining tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday May 27 here.

More arts and entertainment news…