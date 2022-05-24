90s Baby POP to bring Atomic Kitten, Five, S Club Allstars and more to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

90s Baby POP to bring Atomic Kitten, Five, S Club Allstars and more to Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
May 24, 2022, 7:00 pm Updated: May 25, 2022, 11:55 am
90s baby pop to bring show to aberdeen

Iconic 90s artists Atomic Kitten, boyband Five, S Club Allstars and more are set to perform their greatest hits at Aberdeen’s P&J Live later this year.

Whether you grew up in the nineties or are just a fan of the era, 90s Baby POP is sure to delight north-east fans with an evening of throwback anthems and pure nostalgia.

Two original members of Atomic Kitten – Liz McClarnon and Natasha Hamilton – will perform the band’s hits such as Whole Again and The Tide Is High when they take to the P&J Live stage this October.

They will be joined by British boyband Five who are best known for their songs Keep On Movin’ and Everyone Get U.

Fans can also look forward to singing along to Liberty X’s popular tunes including Just A Little and Holding On For You.

90s baby POP Aberdeen
Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton performing in Perth in 2019. Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.

Atomic Kitten, Gareth Gates, 911 and more to play P&J Live

S Club Allstars – Tina Barrett of S Club 7, Bradley McIntosh of S Club 7 and Stacey Franks of S Club Junior – will play the popular Aberdeen venue too.

Also performing live will be 911, the iconic English 90s boyband who had international success, having sold 15 million singles and albums worldwide.

Gareth Gates, Damage, The 411, Big Brovaz, and Honeyz are also set to deliver their unforgettable tracks.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “Get ready to transport yourself back to simpler times with some of the most recognised 90s pop icons.

“Whether you grew up recording your favourite songs on cassette tape or are just hopping on the ever-growing 90s trend, you won’t want to miss out on this show like no other.”

How to book tickets for 90s Baby POP coming to Aberdeen

Don’t miss 90s Baby POP on Saturday October 15 at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

Three customer pre-sale starts at 9am on Wednesday May 25 and the venue pre-sale starts at 9am on Thursday May 26. The remaining tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday May 27 here.

