English singer Paul Young to take Aberdeen fans “Behind The Lens”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

English singer Paul Young to take Aberdeen fans “Behind The Lens”

By Danica Ollerova
May 25, 2022, 10:00 am
paul young aberdeen
Paul Young will play The Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen.

English singer Paul Young will take his Aberdeen fans Behind The Lens when he tours the UK next year.

The musician – who’s best known for his hits Love Of The Common People, Wherever I Lay My Hat, and Come Back And Stay – will visit The Tivoli Theatre next year as part of his upcoming tour.

Formerly the frontman of the short-lived bands Kat Kool & the Kool Cats, Streetband and Q-Tips, Paul became a teen idol in the 80s. He also occasionally performs with his Tex-Mex band Los Pacaminos which he originally formed back in 1993.

His debut album, No Parlez, reached the UK number one in 1983 and made him a household name. So to mark the album’s 40th anniversary, he’ll soon release a new record and publish his memoir – both called Behind The Lens.

The singer will tour the UK, too, sing his biggest hits and tell stories about his long-lasting career. He will kick off the 2023 tour in Southport in March, before traveling to Aberdeen in September.

Christina Camillo, The Tivoli’s marketing director, said: “We are delighted to welcome 80’s icon Paul Young to The Tivoli as part of his new tour Behind The Lens.

“This will be a fantastic night of music and stories, and a chance for audiences to be up close and personal with Paul Young –  an evening not to be missed.”

How to book tickets to see Paul Young perform in Aberdeen

Paul Young will perform at The Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen on September 21 2023. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday May 27 here. Meet and greet packages will also be available.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]