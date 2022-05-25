English singer Paul Young to take Aberdeen fans “Behind The Lens”

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

English singer Paul Young will take his Aberdeen fans Behind The Lens when he tours the UK next year.

The musician – who’s best known for his hits Love Of The Common People, Wherever I Lay My Hat, and Come Back And Stay – will visit The Tivoli Theatre next year as part of his upcoming tour.

Formerly the frontman of the short-lived bands Kat Kool & the Kool Cats, Streetband and Q-Tips, Paul became a teen idol in the 80s. He also occasionally performs with his Tex-Mex band Los Pacaminos which he originally formed back in 1993.

His debut album, No Parlez, reached the UK number one in 1983 and made him a household name. So to mark the album’s 40th anniversary, he’ll soon release a new record and publish his memoir – both called Behind The Lens.

The singer will tour the UK, too, sing his biggest hits and tell stories about his long-lasting career. He will kick off the 2023 tour in Southport in March, before traveling to Aberdeen in September.

Christina Camillo, The Tivoli’s marketing director, said: “We are delighted to welcome 80’s icon Paul Young to The Tivoli as part of his new tour Behind The Lens.

“This will be a fantastic night of music and stories, and a chance for audiences to be up close and personal with Paul Young – an evening not to be missed.”

How to book tickets to see Paul Young perform in Aberdeen

Paul Young will perform at The Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen on September 21 2023. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday May 27 here. Meet and greet packages will also be available.

