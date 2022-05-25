Enjoy an elaborate night at the opera in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Opera is coming to Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre for an unforgettable night of storytelling, music and magical performances.

The music, costume and sheer emotion of a night at the opera is mesmerising. From listening to the heart wrenching stories, following along with the cast as they sing notes you’ve never heard reached before; you will lose yourself in the beauty of the ensembles.

And even if the performers are singing in a different language, the translation is projected above the stage in English, so you’ll always be able to follow the story.

Read on to find out all about the opera coming to Aberdeen next month…

Scottish Opera is coming to Aberdeen

One of the world’s most performed and loved operas is Mozart’s Don Giovanni, and Scottish Opera is bringing it to His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from 16‐18 June!

This will be Scottish Opera’s first visit to Aberdeen since before the national lockdown in 2020. Why not come and hear some of Mozart’s most loved and well-known music, perfect for seasoned fans and opera first timers.

What is Don Giovanni about?

Based on the legend of Don Juan, inspired by Casanova the story takes place in the backstreets of Venice in the 17th century. Don Giovanni is an unpredictable character who flits from charming to violent in the same heartbeat. Watch as he suffers the ultimate reckoning in the story told to Mozart’s score.

Indeed, the performance appeals to lovers of both classical and opera, after all, it was written by the man many recognise as the king of classical music.

“The story is a very dramatic one,” says Andy Kite of Aberdeen Performing Arts. “There are elements of comedy which come through, and the excellence of the storytelling throughout creates the illusion you are watching a play, rather than an opera.”

With an incredibly talented cast, including Roland Wood (Tosca, 2019), Jonathan McGovern (The Telephone, 2020), Hye‐Youn Lee (Madama Butterfly, 2014), Kitty Whately (Hansel and Gretel, 2021), and Keel Watson, the production is set to be spectacular, and its supernatural atmosphere will have you gripped from beginning to end.

Book your opera tickets for a night of guaranteed entertainment and high drama by visiting the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.