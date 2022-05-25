RSNO and SCO announce Aberdeen Concert Series

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra (SCO) have just announced the new season of the Aberdeen Concert Series.

Returning to the Music Hall with ten stirring performances, the Aberdeen Concert Series will open in September when Scottish conductor Rory Macdonald joins the RSNO and pianist Jeremy Denk to perform Brahms’ monumental Second Piano Concerto.

The Series will also feature popular music from Tchaikovsky, Mendelssohn, Dvořák, Brahms, Greig and Vivaldi.

Some of the highlights will include the SCO’s principal conductor Maxim Emelyanychev performing an evening of Baroque masterpieces in November, as both conductor and soloist.

And in March, RSNO’s principal guest conductor Elim Chan will be joined by Scottish pianist Steven Osborne for an evening of Mozart and Tchaikovsky.

Young musicians from Big Noise Torry will join the RSNO on stage for a very special side-by-side performance in October, showcasing their talent in partnership with Sistema Scotland.

The RSNO and SCO will also bring family favourites back to Aberdeen. The SCO is set to perform The Chimpanzees of Happytown, a school concert and interactive activity day presented by CBeebies star Chris Jarvis and the SCO’s Aisling O’Dea.

The RSNO will present its classic Christmas concert The Snowman and an evening of Oscar-winner John Williams’ finest music from the big screen in March.

How to book tickets for Aberdeen Concert Series

The priority booking period for subscribers opens at 10am today (Wednesday May 25), with tickets for individual concerts on sale from Monday May 27. Tickets for each concert will be available to purchase here.

