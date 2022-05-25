RSNO and SCO announce Aberdeen Concert Series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

RSNO and SCO announce Aberdeen Concert Series

By Danica Ollerova
May 25, 2022, 10:00 am Updated: May 25, 2022, 10:18 am
aberdeen concert series
SCO’s principal conductor Maxim Emelyanychev.

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra (SCO) have just announced the new season of the Aberdeen Concert Series.

Returning to the Music Hall with ten stirring performances, the Aberdeen Concert Series will open in September when Scottish conductor Rory Macdonald joins the RSNO and pianist Jeremy Denk to perform Brahms’ monumental Second Piano Concerto.

The Series will also feature popular music from Tchaikovsky, Mendelssohn, Dvořák, Brahms, Greig and Vivaldi.

Some of the highlights will include the SCO’s principal conductor Maxim Emelyanychev performing an evening of Baroque masterpieces in November, as both conductor and soloist.

And in March, RSNO’s principal guest conductor Elim Chan will be joined by Scottish pianist Steven Osborne for an evening of Mozart and Tchaikovsky.

RSNO’s principal guest conductor Elim Chan. Photo by Sally Jubb.

Young musicians from Big Noise Torry will join the RSNO on stage for a very special side-by-side performance in October, showcasing their talent in partnership with Sistema Scotland.

The RSNO and SCO will also bring family favourites back to Aberdeen. The SCO is set to perform The Chimpanzees of Happytown, a school concert and interactive activity day presented by CBeebies star Chris Jarvis and the SCO’s Aisling O’Dea.

The RSNO will present its classic Christmas concert The Snowman and an evening of Oscar-winner John Williams’ finest music from the big screen in March.

How to book tickets for Aberdeen Concert Series

The priority booking period for subscribers opens at 10am today (Wednesday May 25), with tickets for individual concerts on sale from Monday May 27. Tickets for each concert will be available to purchase here.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]