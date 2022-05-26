Nine more shows and comedy cabaret night confirmed for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nine more comedians just joined the impressive line-up for the 2022 Aberdeen International Comedy Festival – and some of them will also perform as part of a brand new comedy cabaret night at the event.

Audiences will be in for a real treat when Geordie comedian Kai Humphries takes to the Union Kirk stage with his new show Mischief on Sunday October 9.

Comedian, podcaster and author Kai has toured 53 countries with Daniel Sloss, opening in massive theatres and arenas all over the world. He recently supported Daniel on his Hubris tour, delivering a great set at Aberdeen’s Music Hall earlier this year.

Scottish funnyman Daniel has already been announced as part of the festival – he’ll even bring some of his comedian pals to the Granite City for a one-off show Daniel Sloss & Friends on Friday October 14.

Also added to the festival today is the finalist of Britain’s Got Talent and star of BBC Radio 4’s Citizen of Nowherem, Daliso Chaponda. He will travel to Aberdeen with his show Apocalypse Not Now on Thursday October 13.

The comedy line-up is also joined by Justin Moorhouse who’ll take his show Stretch & Think to the Douglas Hotel on Sunday October 9. Covering everything from self-improvement to nursery graduations, Justin’s new show is sure to be a hit with Aberdeen audiences.

Men With Coconuts and more to return to Aberdeen

Furthermore, internationally-acclaimed unscripted comedy troupe Men With Coconuts will be back in the Granite City weaving their magic into sketches, stories and songs based entirely on audience suggestions.

Men With Coconuts have been a firm festival favourite since the festival’s inception in 2016. The group’s Steve Worsley, said: “I was Aberdeen-born and bred so it’s always a pleasure to come back and perform in my hometown.

“We’ve had some amazing times here and the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival is always a highlight for us. Can’t wait to be back.”

New for this year’s festival are two comedy cabaret shows called Supernova featuring the hottest comedians from Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

For two nights only audiences can join some of the country’s best comedy talent, all solo headline acts in their own right, getting together to bring the funny to Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

The first of the Supernova shows features the master of punchlines Gareth Waugh, one of the fastest rising new stars of Scottish comedy Connor Burns alongside comedian and actor JoJo Sutherland on Saturday October 8 at Union Kirk.

Sunday October 9 will see the second Supernova gig at Union Kirk with the host of BBC’s hit show The Good, the Bad & the Unexpected, Mark Nelson headlining alongside Kai Humphries and the 2021 winner of Scottish Comedian Of The Year Liam Farrelly.

Festival manager Shona Byrne said: “Audiences can expect wonderfully crafted gags at all of these gigs. We’ve got some of the best comedians from Scotland as part of the one-off Supernova nights, but we’ve also thrown in a Geordie for good measure.

“All of these acts offer something different but the one thing they have in common is that they are all set to make the city howl with laughter.

“This year we are bringing a host of new venues in as festival spots and it’s brilliant to see places like Union Kirk and Cheerz join our more established festival spaces such as the Douglas Hotel.”

Aberdeen International Comedy Festival: Tickets and more

The Aberdeen International Comedy Festival will run in city venues, bars and clubs over the course of 11 days from Thursday October 6 until Sunday October 16.

These comedians join a line-up of 14 already announced funnyment including David O’Doherty who will open the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival and Milton Jones who will close it.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale at 10am tomorrow Friday May 27 here.

You might also like…