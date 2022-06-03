No Place Like Home: New exhibition marks Fittie Community Hall reopening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No Place Like Home: New exhibition marks Fittie Community Hall reopening

By Danica Ollerova
June 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 3, 2022, 6:22 pm
Fittie Community Hall
North-east creative Victoria Fifield.

North-east creative community worker and artist Victoria Fifield will explore what “home” means to locals in 2022 to mark the reopening of Fittie Community Hall.

Her exhibition – No Place Like Home – explores migration and diversity across Aberdeen and coincides with the re-opening of the newly renovated venue.

Victoria is one of four artists and creative producers working with the Fittie community and harbour area through Safe Harbour: Open Sea, which is part of a wider Scottish Government-funded initiative called Culture Collective.

This initiative was launched at the end of 2020 and aims to use arts and culture to address the impacts of Covid-19 and wider social, economic and environmental influences on communities around Scotland.

It brings creativity and culture into the heart of community life as well as much-needed work opportunities to the region’s cultural sector.

Creating work opportunities for local artists

Safe Harbour: Open Sea is working to make the Fittie Community Hall a cultural space, as well as a community venue and extending the project’s arts and heritage remit across the harbour area.

The Safe Harbour, Open Sea team helping to shape the future of Fittie through arts. Pictured, from left, Pauline Brown, Marie Driver, Victoria Fifield and Lesley Anne Rose.

It also recognises Aberdeen as a harbour city and a place where people have for generations departed and arrived.

The Safe Harbour: Open Sea team hosted workshops on environmental sustainability, creative storytelling and building an oral archive of local memories, stories and hopes for the future.

And now, Victoria will present the findings of questionnaires, workshops and submissions to a postal art project on this topic. Also on show will be a selection of artworks by participants in an ongoing RGU research project on EU nationals living in the UK.

She said: “I hope people learn more about the experiences of others who have moved to Aberdeen from elsewhere and that this will create greater empathy and understanding of the difficulties people face as well as celebrating the good things about the city through the eyes of others.

“I also hope visitors will have a chance to reflect on the concept of ‘home’ in their own lives.”

Victoria’s work.

Don’t miss Fittie Community Hall exhibition

Curated by Victoria, the exhibition is open on Sunday June 5 from noon to 5pm at the Fittie Community Hall on New Pier Road.

