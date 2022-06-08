Andre Rieu announces his return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Andre Rieu announces his return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

By Scott Begbie
June 8, 2022, 12:00 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 3:07 pm
Andre Rieu is coming back to perform at Aberdeen's P&J Live.

Violin superstar Andre Rieu will make a welcome return to delight his north-east fans at P&J Live, it was announced today.

The maestro – who thrilled 10,000 people in a sold-out concert at the venue in April – will bring his 2023 tour to Aberdeen next spring.

Bosses at P&J Live expect tickets to be in demand when they go on sale later this week.

Andre’s romantic and joyful programs include a mixture of light classics, waltzes, music from film and opera as well as pop songs, performed by his Johann Strauss Orchestra.

Andre Rieu on stage wearing a kilt with his Johann Strauss Orchestra
Andre Rieu delighted his Aberdeen fans by wearing a kilt during the encore of his concert at P&J Live in April.

People dance and sing at Andre Rieu’s sell-out concerts

His world tours reach more than half a million people each year.

Andre said: “Everybody is welcome in my concerts. We open our hearts for the audience and the audience opens their hearts for us. Every night my orchestra and I see people dancing and singing in the aisles, enthusiastic and carefree.

“Together we spend evenings that we do not forget. When people write me that they need two weeks to come down after my concerts, it makes me the happiest man in the world!”

Andre Reiu fans waltzing down the aisles of P&J Live during a concert
Fans were waltzing in the aisles of P&J Live when Andre Rieu performed there in April.

Andre’s most recent gig at P&J Live saw audiences waltzing in the aisles to the Blue Danube, then cheering and applauding when the globally-famed musician returned for an encore dressed in a kilt.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live said: “We are thrilled to welcome the legendary Mr Rieu back to Aberdeen again after he donned his kilt and delivered a sold-out show at P&J Live in April 2022.

How to get tickets to see Andre Rieu at P&J Live in Aberdeen

“The incredible Johann Strauss Orchestra are a terrific sight to behold and with his usual dash of classical magic, André never disappoints.

Andre Rieu is playing at P&J Live in Aberdeen on 25th May 2023
Save the date for Andre Rieu’s next concert at P&J Live.

“We look forward to seeing some dancing in the aisles again next year – it’s things like this that makes his show so very special.”

Andre will perform at P&J Live on May 25 next year as part of an extensive UK tour.

Tickets for his Aberdeen concert will go on sale to the general public on Friday June 10 at noon, with a venue pre-sale on Thursday June 9 at noon. For more information go to pandjlive.com

