Andre Rieu announces his return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Violin superstar Andre Rieu will make a welcome return to delight his north-east fans at P&J Live, it was announced today.

The maestro – who thrilled 10,000 people in a sold-out concert at the venue in April – will bring his 2023 tour to Aberdeen next spring.

Bosses at P&J Live expect tickets to be in demand when they go on sale later this week.

Andre’s romantic and joyful programs include a mixture of light classics, waltzes, music from film and opera as well as pop songs, performed by his Johann Strauss Orchestra.

People dance and sing at Andre Rieu’s sell-out concerts

His world tours reach more than half a million people each year.

Andre said: “Everybody is welcome in my concerts. We open our hearts for the audience and the audience opens their hearts for us. Every night my orchestra and I see people dancing and singing in the aisles, enthusiastic and carefree.

“Together we spend evenings that we do not forget. When people write me that they need two weeks to come down after my concerts, it makes me the happiest man in the world!”

Andre’s most recent gig at P&J Live saw audiences waltzing in the aisles to the Blue Danube, then cheering and applauding when the globally-famed musician returned for an encore dressed in a kilt.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live said: “We are thrilled to welcome the legendary Mr Rieu back to Aberdeen again after he donned his kilt and delivered a sold-out show at P&J Live in April 2022.

How to get tickets to see Andre Rieu at P&J Live in Aberdeen

“The incredible Johann Strauss Orchestra are a terrific sight to behold and with his usual dash of classical magic, André never disappoints.

“We look forward to seeing some dancing in the aisles again next year – it’s things like this that makes his show so very special.”

Andre will perform at P&J Live on May 25 next year as part of an extensive UK tour.

Tickets for his Aberdeen concert will go on sale to the general public on Friday June 10 at noon, with a venue pre-sale on Thursday June 9 at noon. For more information go to pandjlive.com