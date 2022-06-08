How to enter your house for Scotland’s Home Of The Year… but you better be quick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis artist Tom Hickman’s victory in Scotland’s Home Of The Year may inspire many across the north and north-east to enter their house for the title – but they had better be quick about it.

Entries for the 2023 series of the hugely popular BBC Scotland show close this Friday June 10.

But Tom, who won the show’s final on Monday with his lovingly restored croft house, is encouraging people to submit their application to find if they, too, live in Scotland’s Home Of The Year (SHOTY) – especially if friends or family suggest they go for it.

He said: “There are an enormous number of wonderful homes that SHOTY have yet to hear about, and probably the best of them we will never get to see. I would never have put myself forward, and I think it’s better when that comes from elsewhere.

Scotland’s Home Of The Year ‘can be a lot of fun’ said Lewis winner

“So I would recommend that everyone keeps an eye out for those special homes where people’s creativity has produced a real gem of a nest.”

Tom bought his own nest in New Tolsta, near Stornaway, in 2006, after it had lain empty for 40 years. He then spent 15 years restoring it.

He said: “Most people who enjoy making a home do so for their own pleasure and certainly not with the idea of winning anything. If someone does suggest your home then try to relax and enjoy the ride, it can be a lot of fun.”

Tom was one of three Highland and islands homes to reach this year’s SHOTY final but the first island property to claim the title in four series of the show. Previous winners came from Kirkcudbright, Glasgow’s West End and Killearn.

But what sort of home could feature in Scotland’s Home Of The Year and be in with a chance of scooping the title after winning through the nine regional heats?

What sort of house could win SHOTY… and how do you enter?

A BBC Scotland spokesperson said: “From cosy little homes to grand conversions, stunning self-builds to breath-taking renovations, quirky conversions and environmentally-friendly houses we’d love people to enter their homes for the new series!”

One of the show’s three judges, interior designer Anna Campbell-Jones, said they always looked for homes willed with the expression of the homeowner’s personality and taste.

Putting your home forward is a very simple affair – all BBC Scotland asks is that you fill in an online form with your name, address, email, then tell them in a maximum of 50 words why you love your home.

However, entries must be submitted by the closing date of Friday June 10, so you might want to get in quick by going to www.bbc.co.uk/shoty

You might also like…