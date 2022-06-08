How to enter your house for Scotland’s Home Of The Year… but you better be quick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

How to enter your house for Scotland’s Home Of The Year… but you better be quick

By Scott Begbie
June 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Tom Hickman, who won Scotland's Home Of The Year is encouraging others to enter the BBC Scotland series for next year.

Lewis artist Tom Hickman’s victory in Scotland’s Home Of The Year may inspire many across the north and north-east to enter their house for the title – but they had better be quick about it.

Entries for the 2023 series of the hugely popular BBC Scotland show close this Friday June 10.

But Tom, who won the show’s final on Monday with his lovingly restored croft house, is encouraging people to submit their application to find if they, too, live in Scotland’s Home Of The Year (SHOTY) – especially if friends or family suggest they go for it.

Homeowner Tom Hickman holding the trophy he won for BBC Scotland’s show Scotland’s Home Of The Year.

He said: “There are an enormous number of wonderful homes that SHOTY have yet to hear about, and probably the best of them we will never get to see. I would never have put myself forward, and I think it’s better when that comes from elsewhere.

Scotland’s Home Of The Year ‘can be a lot of fun’ said Lewis winner

“So I would recommend that everyone keeps an eye out for those special homes where people’s creativity has produced a real gem of a nest.”

Tom bought his own nest in New Tolsta, near Stornaway, in 2006, after it had lain empty for 40 years. He then spent 15 years restoring it.

He said: “Most people who enjoy making a home do so for their own pleasure and certainly not with the idea of winning anything. If someone does suggest your home then try to relax and enjoy the ride, it can be a lot of fun.”

Tom was praised for his distinctive style throughout his restored Stornaway croft which was crowned winner of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Tom was one of three Highland and islands homes to reach this year’s SHOTY final but the first island property to claim the title in four series of the show. Previous winners came from Kirkcudbright, Glasgow’s West End and Killearn.

But what sort of home could feature in Scotland’s Home Of The Year and be in with a chance of scooping the title after winning through the nine regional heats?

What sort of house could win SHOTY… and how do you enter?

A BBC Scotland spokesperson said: “From cosy little homes to grand conversions, stunning self-builds to breath-taking renovations, quirky conversions and environmentally-friendly houses we’d love people to enter their homes for the new series!”

Proud homeowner and winner of Scotland’s Home Of The Year, Tom Hickman at the door to his lovingly restored croft house.

One of the show’s three judges, interior designer Anna Campbell-Jones, said they always looked for homes willed with the expression of the homeowner’s personality and taste.

Putting your home forward is a very simple affair – all BBC Scotland asks is that you fill in an online form with your name, address, email, then tell them in a maximum of 50 words why you love your home.

However, entries must be submitted by the closing date of Friday June 10, so you might want to get in quick by going to www.bbc.co.uk/shoty

