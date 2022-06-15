Jurassic Live to roar into P&J Live next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Jurassic Live to roar into P&J Live next year

By Danica Ollerova
June 15, 2022, 10:00 am Updated: June 15, 2022, 11:39 am
jurassic live aberdeen

Join Jurassic Live for a roarsome adventure when the award-winning dinosaur show arrives at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Featuring mind-blowing special effects and realistic dinosaurs, this 90-minute full-stage production will entertain north-east fans of the popular film franchise next year.

Described as a “thrilling, immersive dinosaur adventure for the whole family”, the brand new show promises its dinosaurs are even more realistic – with blinking eyes, moving mouths and functioning bodies.

Actors, puppets and flying dinosaurs

Professional actors, puppeteers and award-winning props will also help create an electrifying show that both big and little kids are guaranteed to enjoy.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Photo credit: Shutterstock.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “We are sure Aberdeen will be up for a roarsome adventure.

“It’s is great to see the 2023 diary booking up, Jurassic Live will be something different for the whole family to enjoy.

“I’m sure there are plenty north-east dino fans who are ready for a thrilling family-fun adventure.”

The new stage adventure follows a team of dino rangers on the hunt for a missing baby dinosaur. Along the way, they’ll meet a variety of dinosaur species, including a flying Pterodactyl, Parasaurolophus, Stegosaurus, Apatosaurus, Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor and more.

The poster for Jurassic Live at P&J Live Aberdeen on 10 and 11 April 2023
Don’t miss Jurassic Live at P&J Live.

How to book tickets to see Jurassic Live at P&J Live in Aberdeen

Jurassic Live will be at P&J Live on April 10 and 11, 2023. The venue pre-sale is set to start on  Thursday June 16 at 10am, and the remaining tickets will go on general sale on Friday June 17 at 10am. Fans will be able to purchase tickets here.

