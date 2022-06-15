Jurassic Live to roar into P&J Live next year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Join Jurassic Live for a roarsome adventure when the award-winning dinosaur show arrives at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Featuring mind-blowing special effects and realistic dinosaurs, this 90-minute full-stage production will entertain north-east fans of the popular film franchise next year.

Described as a “thrilling, immersive dinosaur adventure for the whole family”, the brand new show promises its dinosaurs are even more realistic – with blinking eyes, moving mouths and functioning bodies.

Actors, puppets and flying dinosaurs

Professional actors, puppeteers and award-winning props will also help create an electrifying show that both big and little kids are guaranteed to enjoy.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “We are sure Aberdeen will be up for a roarsome adventure.

“It’s is great to see the 2023 diary booking up, Jurassic Live will be something different for the whole family to enjoy.

“I’m sure there are plenty north-east dino fans who are ready for a thrilling family-fun adventure.”

The new stage adventure follows a team of dino rangers on the hunt for a missing baby dinosaur. Along the way, they’ll meet a variety of dinosaur species, including a flying Pterodactyl, Parasaurolophus, Stegosaurus, Apatosaurus, Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor and more.

How to book tickets to see Jurassic Live at P&J Live in Aberdeen

Jurassic Live will be at P&J Live on April 10 and 11, 2023. The venue pre-sale is set to start on Thursday June 16 at 10am, and the remaining tickets will go on general sale on Friday June 17 at 10am. Fans will be able to purchase tickets here.

You might also like…