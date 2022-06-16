Top picks of summer events in Aberdeen and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Top picks of summer events in Aberdeen and Inverness

By Jamie Wilde
June 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 16, 2022, 1:43 pm
summer events aberdeen inverness
Footloose the Musical at HMT is one of our top picks for events this summer. Photo by Mark Senior.

If you haven’t been out to some of the events that have been taking place across the north and north-east already this summer, fear not.

There are still plenty more gigs, shows and events set to entertain audiences at various venues across the next few months.

We’ve handpicked some of our favourites coming up until the beginning of autumn, including comedy, live music and festivals where a dram or two will go down a treat.

Eden Court in Inverness

The National Whisky Festival in Aberdeen last year.
The National Whisky Festival in Aberdeen last year.

Last year’s National Whisky Festival was a sell-out success in Aberdeen, so it’s no surprise that this will be in high demand again this year.

Taking place from 1-5pm on Saturday July 2 at Inverness’ Eden Court, there’s plenty for whisky beginners and experts to wrap their lips around here.

Festival goers can expect cocktails made by renowned mixologists, experimental brewery collaborations, food vendors and whisky masterclasses. Scottish musicians will also feature throughout the day for further entertainment.

Ticket holders must be 18 or over to gain access to the festival.

Live music is also a core feature of the festival.
Live music is also a core feature of the festival.

The National Whisky Festival will take place at Eden Court, Inverness on Saturday July 2. Tickets prices start at £39.50, visit www.eden-court.co.uk for more information.

P&J Live

Professor Brian Cox. summer events aberdeen inverness
Professor Brian Cox. Photo by Kelly Wundsam.

Everyone’s favourite physicist, Professor Brian Cox, will be swapping the TV screen for the live stage when he visits Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Sunday September 18.

Originally set to take place in October last year but sadly postponed due to Covid-19, the show titled Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey promises to take audiences on a cinematic journey as the P&J Live arena will be filled with images far-away galaxies, alien worlds and supermassive black holes.

In the typical style of Professor Brian, existential questions about the universe and the origins of life itself will be at the forefront of the forward-thinking show, which aims to present an optimistic vision of our future.

Professor Brian Cox
Professor Brian Cox is inviting people to join him on a tour of the universe when he brings his new arena show to Aberdeen.

Professor Brian Cox – Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey will take place at P&J Live, Aberdeen on Sunday September 18. Ticket prices start at £43.35, visit www.pandjlive.com/events/professor-brian-cox for more information.

George Ezra performing on stage at Capital's Summertime Ball 2022.
George Ezra performing on stage at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2022. Photo by David Fisher/Global/Shutterstock.

Off the back of his recently released new album Gold Rush Kid, pop sensation George Ezra is also set to dazzle audiences at P&J Live this September.

On Sunday 25, the BRIT Award-winning, multi-platinum selling musician will bring all of his crowd-favourite hits like Shotgun and Budapest along with new ones like Green Green Grass in front of what’s expected to be a packed audience at P&J Live.

His new album was written with longstanding collaborator, Joel Pott, and follows on from the huge success of Wanted On Voyage (2014) and Staying At Tamara’s (2018), both of which reached #1 in the UK and sold millions around the world.

George Ezra's Scottish arena dates.
George Ezra’s Scottish arena dates.

George Ezra visits P&J Live on Sunday September 25. Ticket prices start at £29.50, visit www.pandjlive.com/events/george-ezra

More summer events in Aberdeen and Inverness + surrounding areas

HebCelt Festival

HebCelt 22 is heading for a sell out summer event in Stornoway
HebCelt 22 is heading for a sell out.

Celebrating 25 years this year, HebCelt 22 is in very high demand this year with 95% of ticket sales for the July music festival already snapped up.

Taking place in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis from Wednesday July 13 to Saturday July 16, some of the top names performing at this year’s main arenas on the Lews Castle Green site include Texas, Seasick Steve, Siobhan Miller, Colin Macleod, Admiral Fallow and many more.

An Lanntair arts centre will also be hosting a special selection of events during the festival dates, including the Hebridean Women concert series – a regular fixture at the venue during the festival – as well as Josie Duncan’s Till Slàn, a musical journey centred around the meaning of home.

This is set to be a sell-out, so act quick if you’re interested in seeing some of the events.

HebCelt's festival site in Stornoway.
HebCelt’s festival site in Stornoway.

HebCelt Festival takes place at various venues across Stornoway, Lewis from Wednesday July 13 to Saturday July 16. Adult day tickets start at £38, visit www.hebceltfest.com for more information.

His Majesty’s Theatre

Summer events in Aberdeen and Inverness: Aston Merrygold in Footloose which is coming to HMT
Aston Merrygold in Footloose which is coming to HMT.

It wouldn’t be summer without tucking into some of the hottest musicals in town, and one of the most dazzling this summer season at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen is Footloose, which runs from Monday July 25 to Saturday July 30.

Starring JLS star Aston Merrygold as Willard and renowned West End star Darren Day as Reverend Moore, this musical adaptation of the classic 80s film starring Kevin Bacon follows city boy Ren who’s forced to find dancing and rock music are banned.

Taking matters into his own hands, soon Ren has all hell breaking loose and the whole town on its feet.

With modern choreography and classic 80s hits like Holding Out for a Hero and the unforgettable film title track, be prepared to dance in the aisles at this one.

Footloose the Musical on stage is one of the summer events coming to Aberdeen
Footloose the Musical. Photo by Mark Senior.

Footloose takes place at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen from Monday July 25 to Saturday July 30. Ticket prices start at £21, visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/footloose for more information.

Mareel

Summer events in Aberdeen and Inverness: Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham.
Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham. Photo by Peter Ferguson.

Traditional music wouldn’t be the same without the presence of Aly Bain and Phil Cunnigham.

Together, Aly and Phil have become household names across the country for their trademark tunes, Hogmanay appearances and quick-witted on-stage humour.

The pair have been touring since 1986 and they’re not intent on finishing up yet as their latest run of appearances sees them visit Mareel in Lerwick, Shetland on Friday September 30.

Expect a night of excellent music, plenty of laughs and top-notch entertainment here.

Laughs all-round with Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham this summer.
Laughs all-round with Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham this summer.

Aly Bain & Phil Cunningham visit Mareel, Lerwick on Friday September 30. Tickets cost £25.00, visit www.shetlandarts.org for more information.

Music Hall

Joe Lycett is set to perform in Aberdeen for two nights this summer.
More summer events in Aberdeen and Inverness: Joe Lycett is set to perform in Aberdeen for two nights this August.

Looking for a night of laughter this summer?

Comedian Joe Lycett’s brand new show More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? is sure to be packed with fun and laughter when he visits the Music Hall in Aberdeen for two nights on Friday August 12 and Saturday August 13.

Jokes, comedy anecdotes as well as inappropriate and, arguably, disturbing paintings are all set to feature in the comedian’s first live stand-up tour in four years.

With a large number of dates already sold out across the UK, this in-demand show will be brimming with entertainment.

Joe Lycett: More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? Visit the Music Hall, Aberdeen on Friday August 12 and Saturday August 13. Tickets cost £33.50, visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com for more information.

