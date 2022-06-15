POLL RESULT: Which Nuart 2022 mural did our readers choose as their favourite?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

POLL RESULT: Which Nuart 2022 mural did our readers choose as their favourite?

By Danica Ollerova
June 15, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 15, 2022, 5:15 pm
nuart aberdeen 2022
Locals and visitors admiring Slim Safont's mural on Union Plaza.

To mark the end of Nuart Aberdeen 2022, we asked our readers to vote for their favourite mural.

More than 100 people have now cast their vote and we can now reveal that the stunning Union Plaza mural created by Slim Safont was the most popular among P&J and EE readers.

The Spanish artist’s mural – located on Union Wynd – received the majority of the votes (80.17%).

For this year’s Nuart Aberdeen, Spanish creative Slim Safont decided to explore the festival’s theme of “reconnect” by creating a mural that explores what the adult version of the tedious punishment from his school years would be.

Nuart Aberdeen artist Slim Safont
Close up of Slim Safont’s work. Photo by Kami Thomson.

Slim said: “When I was thinking about this concept, I thought about reconnecting with something when I was a kid and I remembered my time in school and the punishment we got when we were kids.

“I tried to reconnect punishment from the young age to a punishment from the adult life – paying taxes.

“That’s the ironic and funny point of view on punishment.”

You can watch our video interview with the talented artist below:

And if you’re wondering just how the Barcelona-based artist created his eye-catching depiction of a girl in a tartan kilt writing lines, then check out our time-lapse video.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick set up his camera just as Slim was starting to scope out his wall, through to the finished mural, which took him 10 days to create, working 11 hours a day.

The second most popular piece was created by Erin Holly. Her abstract piece – located on Union Grove – received 4.3% of the votes.

Martin Whatson, Jacoba Niepoort, and Mohamed L’Ghacham share the third place, each receiving 2.59% of the votes.

More Nuart Aberdeen 2022 news and photo galleries:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]