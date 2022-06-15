POLL RESULT: Which Nuart 2022 mural did our readers choose as their favourite?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

To mark the end of Nuart Aberdeen 2022, we asked our readers to vote for their favourite mural.

More than 100 people have now cast their vote and we can now reveal that the stunning Union Plaza mural created by Slim Safont was the most popular among P&J and EE readers.

The Spanish artist’s mural – located on Union Wynd – received the majority of the votes (80.17%).

For this year’s Nuart Aberdeen, Spanish creative Slim Safont decided to explore the festival’s theme of “reconnect” by creating a mural that explores what the adult version of the tedious punishment from his school years would be.

Slim said: “When I was thinking about this concept, I thought about reconnecting with something when I was a kid and I remembered my time in school and the punishment we got when we were kids.

“I tried to reconnect punishment from the young age to a punishment from the adult life – paying taxes.

“That’s the ironic and funny point of view on punishment.”

You can watch our video interview with the talented artist below:

And if you’re wondering just how the Barcelona-based artist created his eye-catching depiction of a girl in a tartan kilt writing lines, then check out our time-lapse video.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick set up his camera just as Slim was starting to scope out his wall, through to the finished mural, which took him 10 days to create, working 11 hours a day.

The second most popular piece was created by Erin Holly. Her abstract piece – located on Union Grove – received 4.3% of the votes.

Martin Whatson, Jacoba Niepoort, and Mohamed L’Ghacham share the third place, each receiving 2.59% of the votes.

