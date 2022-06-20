Phoenix Youth Theatre to stage Guys & Dolls in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Phoenix Youth Theatre to stage Guys & Dolls in Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
June 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
aberdeen guys & dolls
From left: Leo Rataj, Hollie Rafferty, Nicole Stuart and Matthew Cranfield. Photo by Chris Sumner.

Returning to the stage for the first time in three years, Phoenix Youth Theatre’s upcoming show Guys & Dolls will also mark the final performance for two of the play’s leads – Hollie Rafferty and Leo Rataj.

Based on the 1955 musical comedy starring Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra, Guys & Dolls tells the story of a gambler who is challenged to take a female missionary to Havana, falling in love with her along the way.

The film and the play of the same name follows two couples – one of which is played by Hollie and Leo.

“I play Miss Adelaide – she’s a head showgirl in a nightclub,” said Hollie.

“She’s a bit like a ‘dumb blonde’ but she’s really loveable.

“Her fiance – who is played by Leo – still hasn’t married her after being together for 14 years.”

“And I play a sleazy guy named Nathan Detroit who runs a crap game,” said Leo.

“I’m so obsessed with it, I give very little time to Adelaide which annoys her but it creates a bit of comedy.”

Funny moments, great music and fabulous costumes

But it’s not just comedic moments and great song numbers that theatre-goers can anticipate.

Catching up with the P&J after their dress rehearsal, Hollie told us her character’s costumes are “something else”.

“I have five costumes, ” said the young actress.

“The first costume I have on is a jumpsuit with watermelons on it.

“Then I have two day-time outfits, clothes for the nightclub dance scenes…

“I’m a brunette so I also have to wear a short blond wig – it definitely helps me get into character because Adelaide is a ditzy loveable blonde.”

“I only have one costume, thankfully, so it isn’t so stressful,” laughed Leo.

Hollie Rafferty and Leo Rataj as Guys & Dolls characters.

Final performance for Phoenix Youth Theatre

Hollie, who joined the Phoenix Youth Theatre when she was in P6, and Leo, who started acting when he was 11, are really looking forward to taking to the Aberdeen Arts Centre stage in a few days.

The local theatre group started rehearsing in March – more than three months before their opening night on Wednesday June 22.

Leo said: “I’m a little bit nervous because it’s been quite a while (since the last live performance) but I’m definitely looking forward to it (the premiere).

“Our directors are two brilliant ladies Liz Milne BEM and Clare Haggart BEM who’ve been doing it for tens and tens of years (they established Phoenix Theatre in 1990).

“They’ve been my directors since I joined. They make it such a good laugh – they’re just brilliant.”

Don’t miss Guys & Dolls at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Nicole Stuart and Matthew Cranfield.

Pursuing acting career

While Guys & Dolls will mark the young actors’ final performance as part of Phoenix Youth Theatre, they both plan to pursue acting in the future.

Hollie said: “It’s my last performance with Phoenix Youth and my last performance with Phoenix for a while because I’m going off to university in Edinburgh.

“I’m going to study drama and there’s a musical society so I’m hoping to join that so I can keep on doing what I love.”

Leo said: “I’m going abroad for a year so I won’t be able to take part in the next show.

“But who knows, I might be part of the adult group when I come back.

“When I’m back from my gap year, I’ll be looking to do something involved with the arts.”

The duo are certain the show can be enjoyed by all theatre fans.

“It’s got a little bit of everything, doesn’t it?” said Leo.

“Yes,” agreed Hollie. “There’s romance, you’ve got dance numbers…”

“And there’s the comedy side of it – it’s going to be a good night out,” concluded Leo.

How to book tickets to see Guys & Dolls at Aberdeen Arts Centre

Guys & Dolls is at Aberdeen Arts Centre from Wednesday June 22 to Saturday June 25. Tickets can be purchased here.

