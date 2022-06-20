Aberdeen arts boss Jane Spiers will be new chair of the National Theatre Of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Aberdeen arts boss Jane Spiers will be new chair of the National Theatre Of Scotland

By Scott Begbie
June 20, 2022, 12:12 pm Updated: June 20, 2022, 3:19 pm
Jane Spiers, who is stepping down as chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, will be the new chair of the National Theatre of Scotland.
Jane Spiers, who is stepping down as chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, has been announced as the new chair of the National Theatre Of Scotland.

She will take up the post in September after leaving the helm of APA – running His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall and the Lemon Tree – at the end of this month.

Jane, who has a career in arts spanning 40 years, will succeed Seona Reid, who is standing down after nine years as chair of the NTS.

“It is a pleasure and a privilege to be the next chair of the National Theatre Of Scotland. I have always loved the idea of Scotland’s theatre without walls, theatre that tells everyone’s stories everywhere and is inspired by people and place,” said Jane, who has headed up APA for 10 years.

Jane Spiers oversaw the revamping of Aberdeen’s Music Hall.

Wonderful legacy to build on at National Theatre Of Scotland

“Seona Reid has been an outstanding chair and leaves a wonderful legacy to build on.   I am hugely attracted by (artistic director) Jackie Wylie’s pioneering vision, her energy and generosity of spirit.

“I am looking forward to working with the board, the team and the wider Scottish theatre community as we emerge from the global pandemic, look to the future and reflect on our part in recovery.”

Jackie Wylie said she was thrilled by Jane’s appointment to the National Theatre Of Scotland, which is dedicated to playing the great stages, arts centres, village halls, schools and site-specific locations of Scotland, the UK and internationally.

Jackie Wylie, artistic director, and Seona Reid, outgoing chair,  of the National Theatre of Scotland.

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ Jane Spiers is ‘best kind of cultural leader’

“She is the best kind of cultural leader. She matches years of exemplary executive and governance experience with an intrinsic belief in the critical value of the arts to audiences and communities alongside an unshakeable commitment to artists and innovation.

“I look forward to working with her, in her new role as the National Theatre of Scotland’s chair, and for the organisation to benefit from her authentic passion for driving progressive systemic change through board leadership.”

In her tenure at APA, Jane’s many achievements included overseeing the renovation of the Music Hall, introducing hugely successful festivals such as Granite Noir and steering the arts organisation through the pandemic.

