Aberdeen arts boss Jane Spiers will be new chair of the National Theatre Of Scotland

Jane Spiers, who is stepping down as chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, has been announced as the new chair of the National Theatre Of Scotland.

She will take up the post in September after leaving the helm of APA – running His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall and the Lemon Tree – at the end of this month.

Jane, who has a career in arts spanning 40 years, will succeed Seona Reid, who is standing down after nine years as chair of the NTS.

“It is a pleasure and a privilege to be the next chair of the National Theatre Of Scotland. I have always loved the idea of Scotland’s theatre without walls, theatre that tells everyone’s stories everywhere and is inspired by people and place,” said Jane, who has headed up APA for 10 years.

Wonderful legacy to build on at National Theatre Of Scotland

“Seona Reid has been an outstanding chair and leaves a wonderful legacy to build on. I am hugely attracted by (artistic director) Jackie Wylie’s pioneering vision, her energy and generosity of spirit.

“I am looking forward to working with the board, the team and the wider Scottish theatre community as we emerge from the global pandemic, look to the future and reflect on our part in recovery.”

Jackie Wylie said she was thrilled by Jane’s appointment to the National Theatre Of Scotland, which is dedicated to playing the great stages, arts centres, village halls, schools and site-specific locations of Scotland, the UK and internationally.

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ Jane Spiers is ‘best kind of cultural leader’

“She is the best kind of cultural leader. She matches years of exemplary executive and governance experience with an intrinsic belief in the critical value of the arts to audiences and communities alongside an unshakeable commitment to artists and innovation.

“I look forward to working with her, in her new role as the National Theatre of Scotland’s chair, and for the organisation to benefit from her authentic passion for driving progressive systemic change through board leadership.”

In her tenure at APA, Jane’s many achievements included overseeing the renovation of the Music Hall, introducing hugely successful festivals such as Granite Noir and steering the arts organisation through the pandemic.

