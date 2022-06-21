Bongo’s Bingo returns to Aberdeen after sold-out party night at P&J Live

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The hugely-popular Bongo’s Bingo is bringing its party fusion of bingo, dance-offs and rave intervals back to Aberdeen this summer.

The full-on night – with weird and wonderful prizes – completely sold-out within hours for its debut visit to P&J Live in March this year. Venue bosses expect tickets to be snapped up for its return.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live said: “We are really pleased to see the return of Bongo’s Bingo to Aberdeen. There was significant demand for the event last time round, selling out in a matter of hours.

“Following the brilliant feedback from the last time round, we’d recommend early action if you want to make it along again.

Bongo’s Bingo at P&J Live will mix ‘madness, mischief and euphoria’

“So, grab your bingo dabbers and your A-game and buckle up for a bingo game like no other!”

Bongo’s Bingo has become a cultural phenomenon across the UK since it started in Liverpool in 2014.

It mixes traditional bingo games with “madness, mischief and shared euphoria” and has packed out venues, with dancing and cheering audiences during the dance-offs and rave interludes, as well as hits from across the years.

The organisers said: “Imagine N Trance’s Set You Free filtered via S Club and Gerry Cinnamon, to en-masse crowd karaoke renditions of Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

Bongo’s Bingo is also renowned for its wacky prizes, which can include giant pink fluffy unicorns and mobility scooters.

How to get tickets for Bongo’s Bingo at P&J Live this summer

The award-winning formula is now spreading out across the world, with a season of weekly parties at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel and several tours of Australia.

Bongo’s Bingo will be at P&J Live’s Baker Hughes Conference and Exhibition Hub on Saturday July 23. Tickets are on sale now at pandjlive.com

