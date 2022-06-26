Two-Minute Masterpiece: Slim Safont tells what inspired his stunning Nuart mural

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Slim Safont’s massive mural at Union Plaza was one of the most striking pieces created for Nuart Aberdeen, earlier this month.

Here the Spanish artist explains the background to his masterpiece and how it came from a personal family story, before being emblazoned on a wall in the Granite City, with an effort which saw him working flat out for 10 days.

But it was worth it for Nuart, which Slim describes as one of the most important street art festivals in the world.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – are usually the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

However, the P&J entertainment team caught up with three artists while they were working on their Nuart Aberdeen murals in June to learn more about the new artworks from the creatives themselves.

We have already shared our Two-Minute Masterpiece with Jofre Oliveras and Martin Whatson.

