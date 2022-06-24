QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage and screen to the test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage and screen to the test

By Scott Begbie
June 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 24, 2022, 11:47 am
To go with story by Scott Begbie. Entertainment quiz Picture shows; Entertainment quiz. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 23/06/2022
Local talent has been shining brightly this week – from a Fraserburgh quine making a West End debut to talented young performers bringing show-stopping numbers to Aberdeen stages.

Elly Jay wowed crowds in Pretty Woman in London’s Theatreland, while in the Granite City, audiences were on their feet for both Scott School Of Dancing – in Iconic at HMT – and Phoenix Youth with Guys And Dolls at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

Household names were in the mix, too, with Stewart Lee bringing the laughs to the Tivoli and Al Murray getting ready to step into the Pub Landlord’s persona at the Music Hall.

All this, plus Scottish Opera’s stunning Don Giovanni at His Majesty’s.

Which sets the stage for this week’s entertainment quiz. Are you ready to find out if you’re a superstar or a has-been when it comes to your knowledge of music, stage and screen.

Have a go and find out…

We publish a new entertainment quiz every Friday. Click here if you wish to take our past quizzes.

