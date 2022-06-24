QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage and screen to the test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Local talent has been shining brightly this week – from a Fraserburgh quine making a West End debut to talented young performers bringing show-stopping numbers to Aberdeen stages.

Elly Jay wowed crowds in Pretty Woman in London’s Theatreland, while in the Granite City, audiences were on their feet for both Scott School Of Dancing – in Iconic at HMT – and Phoenix Youth with Guys And Dolls at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

Household names were in the mix, too, with Stewart Lee bringing the laughs to the Tivoli and Al Murray getting ready to step into the Pub Landlord’s persona at the Music Hall.

All this, plus Scottish Opera’s stunning Don Giovanni at His Majesty’s.

Which sets the stage for this week’s entertainment quiz. Are you ready to find out if you’re a superstar or a has-been when it comes to your knowledge of music, stage and screen.

Have a go and find out…

