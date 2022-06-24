Eden Court unveils Under Canvas line-up – including Belladrum takeover

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eden Court in Inverness has unveiled the line-up for its keenly- anticipated Under Canvas season which kicks off on July 1 – with a mix of top flight music, including a Belladrum takeover.

The multi-award-winning festival will see 42 days of live music, performances and DJ sets in iconic tents on the venue’s lawn, all served with wood-fired pizzas and the best in local beers, gin and whisky.

Rebecca Holt, who recently took over as chief executive at Eden Court, said: “As someone who will be experiencing Under Canvas for the first time, it’s been incredibly exciting to see it take shape out on Eden Court’s lawn over the last few weeks.

“The tent is up and the festoons are hung. The bar and pizza shack have been lovingly assembled. And we have an incredible line-up of music planned.”

Eden Court’s Under Canvas has eclectic mix of music and events

Live events will run from Wednesdays to Sundays throughout the summer, until August 27 with a mix of leading musicians and performers.

Contemporary folk and Scottish traditional music take centre stage Wednesday to Friday, while most Saturday evenings see resident DJ Karawane spinning world grooves.

On Sunday afternoons the tent will feature an eclectic mix of musical genres and literary offerings, from classical music to blues and jazz.

Kicking things off on Friday July 1 will be an opening gig with Highland fiddler Adam Sutherland, joined by guitarist and singer Marc Clement, plus award-winning four-piece T A R R A N.

Throughout the summer the Under Canvas program will also boast specially curated events and takeovers, starting with an all-day takeover of the tent courtesy of the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival on Saturday July 9.

Under Canvas will showcase Runrig musical The Stamping Ground

From July 20 – 22 the Under Canvas stage will host Runrig Connections: a series of special gigs tying in with The Stamping Ground, Eden Court Highlands and Raw Material’s new musical featuring the songs of Runrig

It will feature new perfomances of old classics performed by artists who have shared a stage with Runrig or been inspired by the band. That includes Skipinnish lead singer Norrie MacIver; Skye singers Deirdre Graham, Eilidh Cormack, and Innes Watson.

From August 3 – 7, Under Canvas celebrates Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022 with Sgeul – a specially-curated week of music and storytelling, supported by EventScotland.

It will showcase the diverse stories and voices of Scotland’s people and those inspired by the beautiful landscape and natural environment we call home.

And from August 17 – 19, local musician and Under Canvas stalwart, Anna Massie, aka The Black Isle Correspondent, has guest-curated a series of collaborative gigs for the tent.

How to see the full-line up and tickets for Under Canvas

They will include live music from Massie and Lauren MacColl, as well as performances from the Simpsons Brothers, Hamish Napier and ‘The Woods Trio’, Hecla, and Hushman.

Rebecca said: “It has been a total team effort and we can’t wait to welcome as many people as possible over the next two months.

“Under Canvas is a really important addition to the city entertainment offer and a real celebration of traditional music that can be enjoyed by residents and tourists alike. The riverside is the place to be this July and August”

Tickets for the events, and full information about the programme, can be found at eden-court.co.uk/under-canvas

