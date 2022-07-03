Celebrate 25 years of Lord Of The Dance in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celebrate 25 years of Lord Of The Dance in Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
July 3, 2022, 6:00 am
To celebrate Lord Of The Dance’s 25th anniversary and its return to Aberdeen, we caught up with the show’s dancer Cathal Keaney who’s marking a special milestone himself.

Since its premiere, Michael Flatley’s Lord Of The Dance has broken countless box office records, visited more than 1,000 venues worldwide and has been seen by approximately 60 million people in 60 different countries on every continent.

The show’s creator Michael promises the 2022 UK tour will bring a fresh new look to the classic favourite.

He said: “I have the greatest team of dancers. They are excited to be part of Lord Of The Dance and every single one of them is trained to the highest standards of dance, athleticism and precision. I’m so proud of them.”

Lord Of The Dance will soon thrill Aberdeen audiences.

Talented performers are behind Lord Of The Dance success

One of the gifted dancers is Cathal Keaney who is celebrating a decade of touring with the showpiece extravaganza.

He said: “The show has travelled the world. We’ve been to China, all of Europe, and South America – countries that speak different languages – but it’s so successful because people can just watch the show and understand the story because we’re not speaking in the show at all, the story is explained through dance.

“Also, every number is high energy which I think helps to sell the show.”

Lord Of The Dance is incredibly fact-paced – it features more than 150,000 taps per performance as it transports the audience to a mythical time and place.

2022 twist on original show

While the show’s been modernised for its 2022 run, it continues to capture theatre-goers’ hearts in a swirl of movement, precision dancing and artistic lighting.

Dancer Cathal told the P&J entertainment team which changes Michael and his team decided to make to give Lord Of The Dance an updated look.

He said: “We got new costumes, some new music and dance numbers.

“But we kept some of the original numbers – we just revamped them a little bit.

“There’s something for everyone. If you’ve seen the show before, you’ll enjoy the little twists that we’ve taken from the old numbers as well as the new numbers.”

From not liking Irish dancing to being part of Lord Of The Dance for a decade

While he really enjoys being part of Lord Of The Dance, Cathal, who started dancing when he was 5, didn’t always loves Irish stepdance.

“Originally, I actually hated Irish dancing – believe it or not,” said Cathal.

“I was a typical little boy being like ‘Dancing is for girls’ and I didn’t want to do it.

“But it was actually because of Lord Of The Dance (that I got into dancing).

“I used to watch it on VHS tapes – I’m showing my age a little bit – and I though Michael Flatley actually made dancing cool.

“I didn’t ever think that I would get into the show but it was my dream to do something like that!”

Travelling the world

Fast forward 15 years later, Cathal joined the cast of Lord Of The Dance and has now been part of the touring production for a decade.

So what’s the best thing about Lord Of The Dance?

“Travelling the world with your best mates,” says Cathal.

“We have about 35 dancers, we are all really close.

“We live together, work together, travel around the world together. So it’s only natural you form a really close bond with these people.

“We’ve been to countries most of us would never get to with any other job.”

Lord Of The Dance is in Aberdeen from Monday July 4.

The talented dancer is looking forward to bringing the new version of the popular dance show to the Granite City.

“I have to say we get some of the best audiences in the UK,” said Cathal who performed in Aberdeen before.

“I think it was in 2015 when I was in Aberdeen last – a long time ago, so I’m really looking forward to coming back.”

How to book tickets to see Lord Of The Dance in Aberdeen

Lord Of The Dance is at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from Monday July 4 to Thursday July 7. Click here if you wish to book tickets.

