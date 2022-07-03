Two-Minute Masterpiece: Learn more about samurai armour in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

How much do you know about samurai – the great warriors in Japan – and their easily-recognisable armour?

Samurai (meaning ‘one who serves’) were members of the Japanese warrior caste who followed a strict code of conduct known as bushido, or ‘the way of the warrior’.

Wearing the correct armour was a vital part of being a samurai.

Here, Thomas Buckland, museum assistant with Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, tells us more about the full set of samurai armour donated by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to the local museum.

The armour was designed to be as lightweight as possible as samurai had to be able to perform a lot of activities, including horseriding and archery in addition to swordsmanship.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – are the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

