Why are tribute shows so popular? Elton John, The Beatles, Queen and more covers heading for Aberdeen

While Elton John fans will have to wait another year to finally see the Rocket Man play Aberdeen’s P&J Live, a tribute show dedicated to the legendary musician will entertain locals next month.

And The Rocket Man – A Tribute to Elton John is far from the only tribute show coming to Aberdeen.

From ABBA and The Beatles to Bee Gees and Michael Jackson, many great musicians will soon be rocking the Granite City in the guise of some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

For many music lovers, going to a gig is the best way to experience their favourite songs. But it’s not always possible to see popular musicians live – be it for financial or location reasons. And that’s where tribute bands come in.

Also, oftentimes people fall in love with a singer or a band who long stopped touring – they may have retired or may not even be around anymore.

Kate Bush enjoys newfound fame

Recently, younger Millennials and Gen-Zers discovered Kate Bush for the first time – all thanks to Netflix megahit Stranger Things which focused one of its storylines around the song.

So, almost four decades after she wrote Running Up That Hill, English singer Kate Bush found herself back in the UK top 10 charts with the 1985 hit and many more new fans.

And Kate is not the only one benefiting from the song’s newfound success. Her tribute band Cloudbusting – The Music Of Kate Bush announced a brand new tour.

And we bet it’s going to sell a lot of tickets – just like The Bootleg Beatles which will bring songs of the Fab Four to Aberdeen on July 17 – 59 years after The Beatles played the Beach Ballroom for the first and only time.

Great hits and authentic stage presence

While many West End productions were forced to cancel performances due to the continued impact of Covid-19 and/or poor ticket sales, The Bootleg Beatles have already almost sold out the Music Hall.

And it’s a similar story with You Win Again – Celebrating The Music of the Bee Gees which is at The Tivoli Theatre later this summer.

Not only will these bands perform their idol’s much-loved hits, they also pride themselves on replicating their stage presence, creating an authentic atmosphere.

Endorsed by stars themselves

Some of the tribute bands heading to Aberdeen are even endorsed by the star musicians themselves.

Queen Extravaganza, the official Queen tribute band produced by Roger Taylor and Brian May, know that the “Show Must Go On” to also play smaller venues in cities often overlooked on the touring circuit.

Queen’s drummer Roger Taylor previously said: “Queen Extravaganza is a show especially designed to allow new fans along with past fans to celebrate Queen’s music at an unforgettable event.

“These guys are incredibly talented with their perfect recreation of our songs. We are proud of our own official tribute band.”

And Queen Extravaganza will sure be “Under Pressure” to play hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites the Dust, and Crazy Little Thing Called Love when they visit Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Sunday February 19.

Only eight tickets were available to purchase at the time of publishing.

Here are some of the best tribute shows coming to Aberdeen this summer:

The Bootleg Beatles: July 17 @ Music Hall (tickets)

July 17 @ Music Hall (tickets) The Rolling Stones Story: July 21 @ The Tivoli (tickets)

July 21 @ The Tivoli (tickets) MacFloyd (tribute to Pink Floyd): July 23 @ The Lemon Tree (tickets)

(tribute to Pink Floyd): July 23 @ The Lemon Tree (tickets) Country Superstars (tribute to Dolly Parton): July 23 @ Aberdeen Arts Centre (tickets)

Tupelo to Vegas – A Tribute to Elvis: August 5 @ Aberdeen Arts Centre (tickets)

August 5 @ Aberdeen Arts Centre (tickets) Arrival – The Hits of Abba: August 11 @ The Tivoli (tickets)

August 11 @ The Tivoli (tickets) You Win Again – Celebrating The Music of the Bee Gees: August 20 @ The Tivoli (tickets)

August 20 @ The Tivoli (tickets) The Rocket Man – A Tribute to Elton John: August 27 @ Beach Ballroom (tickets)

