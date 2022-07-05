Leapin’ lizards! Smash-hit musical Annie is coming to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Leapin’ lizards! Smash-hit musical Annie is coming to Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
July 5, 2022, 3:11 pm Updated: July 5, 2022, 5:34 pm
annie musical aberdeen
Annie is coming to Aberdeen. Photo by Matt Crockett.

Following sell-out UK tours in 2015 and 2019 and an extended West End run, popular musical Annie will soon return to Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre.

Set in 1930s New York during the Great Depression, the musical tells the story of brave young Annie who is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire Oliver Warbucks. But spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search…

Great story and catchy music

With its award-winning book and score, the 2023 tour will include unforgettable songs such as It’s the Hard Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and Tomorrow.

The new revival is produced by David Ian and Michael Harrison who also produced Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat which recently completed its HMT run.

The show’s creators said the “star cast” will be announced soon.

Who would you like to see play Annie and Miss Hannigan in the upcoming UK tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

Actor and comedian Miranda Hart portrayed Miss Hannigan in the 2017 West End production, and Carol Burnett brought the famous character to life in the 1982 film.

The show, which will open in Leicester in February 2023, will be directed by Nikolai Foster, with set and costume design created by Colin Richmond.

£225,000 funding for upgrades at His Majesty' Theatre (HMT) was pulled by councillors. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
His Majesty’s Theatre. Don’t miss the smash-hit musical Annie in Aberdeen. Photo by Kenny Elrick.

How to book tickets to see musical Annie in Aberdeen

Annie will entertain Aberdeen fans at His Majesty’s Theatre from Tuesday May 23 to Saturday May 27 next year. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday July 26.

