Leapin’ lizards! Smash-hit musical Annie is coming to Aberdeen

Following sell-out UK tours in 2015 and 2019 and an extended West End run, popular musical Annie will soon return to Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre.

Set in 1930s New York during the Great Depression, the musical tells the story of brave young Annie who is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire Oliver Warbucks. But spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search…

Great story and catchy music

With its award-winning book and score, the 2023 tour will include unforgettable songs such as It’s the Hard Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and Tomorrow.

The new revival is produced by David Ian and Michael Harrison who also produced Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat which recently completed its HMT run.

The show’s creators said the “star cast” will be announced soon.

Who would you like to see play Annie and Miss Hannigan in the upcoming UK tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

Actor and comedian Miranda Hart portrayed Miss Hannigan in the 2017 West End production, and Carol Burnett brought the famous character to life in the 1982 film.

The show, which will open in Leicester in February 2023, will be directed by Nikolai Foster, with set and costume design created by Colin Richmond.

How to book tickets to see musical Annie in Aberdeen

Annie will entertain Aberdeen fans at His Majesty’s Theatre from Tuesday May 23 to Saturday May 27 next year. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday July 26.

