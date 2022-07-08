QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage and music to the test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s once again been a busy few days in the north and north-east, with stars like Duran Duran and Andrea Bocelli thrilling Inverness fans and an exciting announcement that a famous musical will arrive at HMT.

Following sell-out UK tours in 2015 and 2019 and an extended West End run, we recently announced that the popular musical Annie will soon return to Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre.

Speaking of musicals, Aberdeen’s GizGiz Youth Theatre got their head in the game and transported theatre fans to the early 2000s with their production of High School Musical – which is at The Tivoli until Saturday July 9.

The popular Disney musical celebrated its 15th anniversary last year. Another show marking a special milestone is Lord Of The Dance which was created 25 years ago and received a double standing ovation on its opening night at HMT.

So, inspired by this rich selection of goodies, we’ve pulled together an entertainment quiz.

Have a go and see if you win a standing ovation for your stage, screen and music knowledge – or is it a curtain down on your performance?

