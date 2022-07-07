Outlander author Diana Gabaldon announces audience with fans in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Outlander author Diana Gabaldon announces audience with fans in Inverness

By Scott Begbie
July 7, 2022, 6:00 pm Updated: July 7, 2022, 11:29 pm
An audience with Outlander audience Diana Gabaldon is coming to Eden Court.

Diana Gabaldon, the author behind the phenomenally successful Outlander books, is to make her first appearance at Eden Court in Inverness in “an audience with” event.

The award-winning novelist will spend the evening talking about her work, inspiration, research and love of Scotland – and might even share an insight into her work on the 10th book in the series.

Her appearance at the venue this autumn is a major coup for local fan group Inverness Outlanders who invited Diana to headline the event and discuss her work, which has spawned a globally successful TV series.

Diana Gabaldon,author of the Outlander books, will be in an audience with event at Eden Court this autumn.

Inverness is ‘perfect’ for event with Outlander author Diana Gabaldon

“Inverness is the perfect setting for an event featuring Diana Gabaldon,” said Sinead Robertson, the group’s chair.

“Inverness is the home of Outlander and the starting point of the tumultuous time-travelling storylines set in 18th century Jacobite Scotland, so it’s very fitting that she has agreed to come to the city which is at the heart of it all.

“It’s especially apt that she is visiting during the VisitScotland Year of Stories 2022, because we can think of no story set in Scotland that has had a bigger or more significant worldwide impact than Outlander.”

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe star in the hugely successful Outlander TV series, seen around the world.

Outlander follows the story of a married English World War II combat nurse who mysteriously travels back in time to 18th century Jacobite Scotland where she is forced to marry Scottish Highlander, Jamie Fraser, who she eventually falls in love with.

The first Outlander book was published in 1991 and, as of January 2022, the nine books in the series plus several spin-off novels have been published in 38 languages and sold in 114 countries.

Diana Gabaldon says Inverness is her favourite place in Scotland

In 2014, Outlander was adapted for television by Sony Pictures Television and has become a worldwide favourite with fans from UK and US to Australia and China. The books and TV series have given tourism to the Highlands and Scotland a massive boost.

Tickets for An Audience With Diana Gabaldon, to take place on Saturday October 15, are expected to be snapped up by fans from across the country when they go on sale on Monday July 11 at 10am.

Eden Court will host An Audience With Diana Gabaldon this October.

Sinead said she and the other Inverness Outlanders are sure that not only would fans enjoy the event, Diana would too.

“We know from Diana that the Highland capital is her favourite place in Scotland, because it reminds her of the small mountain town of Flagstaff, Arizona where she grew up,” she said.

How to get tickets to see Outlander author Diana Gabaldon on Inverness

“She says that she and her husband found Inverness enchanting and peaceful and somewhere they wouldn’t mind living. We’re sure she’ll enjoy the opportunity to visit the city again this autumn and the chance to meet many of her fans from Scotland and elsewhere.”

For more information and tickets for An Audience With Diana Gabaldon go to eden-court.co.uk

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]