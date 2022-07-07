Outlander author Diana Gabaldon announces audience with fans in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Diana Gabaldon, the author behind the phenomenally successful Outlander books, is to make her first appearance at Eden Court in Inverness in “an audience with” event.

The award-winning novelist will spend the evening talking about her work, inspiration, research and love of Scotland – and might even share an insight into her work on the 10th book in the series.

Her appearance at the venue this autumn is a major coup for local fan group Inverness Outlanders who invited Diana to headline the event and discuss her work, which has spawned a globally successful TV series.

Inverness is ‘perfect’ for event with Outlander author Diana Gabaldon

“Inverness is the perfect setting for an event featuring Diana Gabaldon,” said Sinead Robertson, the group’s chair.

“Inverness is the home of Outlander and the starting point of the tumultuous time-travelling storylines set in 18th century Jacobite Scotland, so it’s very fitting that she has agreed to come to the city which is at the heart of it all.

“It’s especially apt that she is visiting during the VisitScotland Year of Stories 2022, because we can think of no story set in Scotland that has had a bigger or more significant worldwide impact than Outlander.”

Outlander follows the story of a married English World War II combat nurse who mysteriously travels back in time to 18th century Jacobite Scotland where she is forced to marry Scottish Highlander, Jamie Fraser, who she eventually falls in love with.

The first Outlander book was published in 1991 and, as of January 2022, the nine books in the series plus several spin-off novels have been published in 38 languages and sold in 114 countries.

Diana Gabaldon says Inverness is her favourite place in Scotland

In 2014, Outlander was adapted for television by Sony Pictures Television and has become a worldwide favourite with fans from UK and US to Australia and China. The books and TV series have given tourism to the Highlands and Scotland a massive boost.

Tickets for An Audience With Diana Gabaldon, to take place on Saturday October 15, are expected to be snapped up by fans from across the country when they go on sale on Monday July 11 at 10am.

Sinead said she and the other Inverness Outlanders are sure that not only would fans enjoy the event, Diana would too.

“We know from Diana that the Highland capital is her favourite place in Scotland, because it reminds her of the small mountain town of Flagstaff, Arizona where she grew up,” she said.

How to get tickets to see Outlander author Diana Gabaldon on Inverness

“She says that she and her husband found Inverness enchanting and peaceful and somewhere they wouldn’t mind living. We’re sure she’ll enjoy the opportunity to visit the city again this autumn and the chance to meet many of her fans from Scotland and elsewhere.”

For more information and tickets for An Audience With Diana Gabaldon go to eden-court.co.uk

