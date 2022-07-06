Aberdeen’s Sound Festival returns to highlight ‘endangered’ instruments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Aberdeen’s Sound Festival returns to highlight ‘endangered’ instruments

By Danica Ollerova
July 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
sound festival aberdeen
Ben Goldscheider. Photo by Kaupo Kikkas.

Aberdeen’s acclaimed  Sound Festival – will return later this year to support and highlight “endangered” instruments.

Since 2017, the festival – which champions new music – has been focusing on lesser-known instruments, starting with the bassoon followed by the viola, the oboe, the horn and the double bass.

For 2022, the festival will bring these five instruments together.

Former artists-in-residence Garth Knox (viola, 2018), Nicholas Daniel (oboe, 2019) and Ben Goldschieder (horn, 2020) will return and will be joined by Emily Hultmark (bassoon) and Elise Dabrowski (double bass).

Each musician will give a recital in addition to coming together in a concert featuring specially-commissioned works by Daniel Kidane, Electra Perivolaris and Lisa Robertson.

Garth Knox will return to Aberdeen’s Sound Festival. Photo by Jean Radel.

Focusing on five unusual instruments

Also returning to Sound Festival this year is the virtuoso Breton piper, Erwan Keravec. In addition to giving a solo recital, Keravec will be part of a major community project and will perform with his quartet, Sonneurs, making its UK debut in a concert featuring the world premiere of a new work by Laura Bowler.

Sonneurs brings together the instruments of the Breton piping tradition: the historic bombard (a precursor of the oboe), biniou kozh (one of the earliest Breton bagpipe) and the Scottish bagpipes along with the specially invented trélombarde (played by Erwan’s brother Guénolé) which acts as a counterpoint to the pipes and bombard.

Among the commissions to be showcased at this year’s festival will also be a new piano quintet from Sir James MacMillan which the music festival has co-commissioned with Haddo Arts, Cheltenham Music Festival and Spitalfields Music.

Sound Festival will run from October 26 to 30 in venues across the city with a programme of concerts, composition and performance workshops as well as family events.

sound festival aberdeen
Sonneurs. Photo credit Atelier Marge Design.

Sound Festival to welcome talented musicians to Aberdeen

Fiona Robertson, director of Sound Festival, said: “This year we will conclude our focus on endangered instruments in series of solo performances and with a very special concert bringing together all five instruments in works we have commissioned for this very unusual ensemble from three young and exciting composers.

“Through the concerts, composition workshops, focus days and events with young people, we hope that over the years we have helped to raise awareness of the special qualities of these five instruments and encouraged more young people to consider taking them up.”

Full details of the 2022 Sound Festival will be announced later in the summer.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]