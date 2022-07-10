Two-Minute Masterpiece: Gutting Quines could process 60 fish in 60 seconds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gutting quines – or gutter girls – were able to slice and gut fish at a phenomenal rate. The highly skilled workers were expected to process 60 fish a minute.

Here, Rebecca Kendle, museum assistant with Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums, tells us more about the hard-working women who would work in small teams and use special sharp knives to process and pack the fish.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – are the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

