Two-Minute Masterpiece: Lawn tennis, Wimbledon and the pursuit of love

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lawn tennis was often viewed as a way to engage in courtship in Victorian Britain.

Today’s masterpiece is the impressionist painting titled The Tennis Party which was created eight years after the first Wimbledon – the oldest tennis tournament in the world – took place in 1877.

Painted by John Lavery, the artwork – which is on display at Aberdeen Art Gallery – depicts three generations and is also an allegory for the pursuit of love.

Here, Jade Flannery, a museum assistant at Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, tells us more about the Northern Irish painter who created the stunning painting – and his inspiration behind it.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – are the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

You might also like…