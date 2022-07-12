Classical powerhouses Aled Jones and Russell Watson to deliver Christmas concert in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Classical powerhouses Aled Jones and Russell Watson to deliver Christmas concert in Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
July 12, 2022, 11:45 am
Aled Jones and Russell Watson aberdeen

Two of the world’s greatest classical voices, Aled Jones and Russell Watson, will reunite this Christmas with a brand-new album and a UK tour, which includes a stop in Aberdeen.

Performing together again following a three-year hiatus, the powerhouse duo is set to release their upcoming album Christmas With Aled And Russell on November 4.

The album, which is now available to pre-order, features new recordings of universally beloved Christmas songs, including traditional carols such as O Holy Night, O Little Town of Bethlehem and In The Bleak Midwinter, alongside festive favourites including White Christmas, It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas, and more.

The album is also set to feature a very special rendition of Walking In The Air – released by then boy soprano Aled in 1985. The duo will record this iconic track together especially for the album.

Aled said: “After a crazy couple of years for us all, I can’t wait to be reunited with my mate Russell again for our third album together.

“I’ll always be associated with Christmas, so it’s an honour to be working with him. We always have a blast on tour, so getting to sing our favourite Christmas songs together in so many stunning venues later this year will be a real treat.

“You never know, Traffic Cone might even make an appearance…and hopefully Chicago has given Russ the chance to brush up on his dancing skills!”

Bringing festive cheer to Aberdeen

Russell, who played Billy Flynn in the popular musical Chicago earlier this year, added: “Aled and I had a great time recording our first two albums, so I’m immensely excited to be back in the studio together working on our third.

“We had a really tough time choosing from so many magnificent Christmas songs, but we’ve whittled it down to a fabulous selection of tracks which truly mean something to us both.”

Christmas With Aled And Russell succeeds their first two albums, 2018’s In Harmony and 2019’s Back In Harmony, both of which shot straight to #1 on the UK Classical Album Chart and the top 10 of the UK Official Album Charts upon release.

Russell Watson and all that jazz… as Chicago embarks on UK tour.

Kicking things off in Manchester on November 13, the tour will see the pair sing in 21 of the country’s most stunning theatres and concert halls, before ending at Croydon’s Fairfield’s Hall on December 12.

How to book tickets for Christmas with Aled Jones & Russell Watson in Aberdeen

Don’t miss Christmas with Aled Jones & Russell Watson on December 9 at Aberdeen’s Music Hall. Tickets can be purchased here.

