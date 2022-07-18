‘Thrilling’ new festivals and venue will bring sense of wonder to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

‘Thrilling’ new festivals and venue will bring sense of wonder to Aberdeen

By Scott Begbie
July 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 18, 2022, 7:13 pm
New festival Wonderland and returning festival True North will create a buzz in Aberdeen - including performances at a special pop-up venue.
New festival Wonderland and returning festival True North will create a buzz in Aberdeen - including performances at a special pop-up venue.

Wonderland, a new arts festival, is coming to Aberdeen, along with the return of music extravaganza True North – and both will feature performances in a spectacular pop-up venue, the Wonder Hoose.

Wonderland is described as “love letter to Aberdeen” and will feature aerial dancers, soundscapes, films, art installations, an urban garden and an “enchanted emporium” at venues across the city centre – and all for free.

The festival is being produced on behalf of Culture Aberdeen by Aberdeen Performing Arts, who also unveiled some of the major attractions for True North.

A centrepiece of the award-winning music fest will be a special evening led by soul superstar Mica Paris, celebrating the music of the legendary Aretha Franklin, plus gigs by world music icon Nitin Sawhney and art rockers Django Django.

Mica Paris will curate a special concert for True North honouring the music of Aretha Franklin in an evening at the Music Hall.

Wonderland is inspired by the people and places of the north-east

Both festivals will be held in September and both will see performances in the new Wonder Hoose – a pop-up venue in the surrounds of the Quadrangle at Marischal Square, featuring a daily programme of music, comedy, theatre, dance and family shows.

APA’s director of programming and creative projects, Ben Torrie said: “It is so exciting to be announcing three thrilling events in Aberdeen this September. Aberdeen is the place to be as we welcome global music stars, premiere 22 new artworks, and install a magnificent temporary venue within one of the city’s most iconic sites.”

Wonderland will run from Thursday September 8 to Sunday September 11 at outdoor venues and some “surprising spaces”, including Union Street, Marischal Square, Broad Street, the Bon Accord Centre, St Nicholas Kirk, Aberdeen Art Gallery and His Majesty’s.

Aerial artists will feature in the new and thrilling Wonderland festival which will take place across Aberdeen.

Ben said: “Wonderland is designed by artists and creatives in the north-east and is inspired by people and place.

“It was dreamed up during lockdown to reanimate and re-imagine our city centre as part of Covid recovery. We invite people to join us in a celebration of our creative city.”

Featuring 12 artists and 22 new art works – Wonderland has been awarded funding through the UK Government Community Renewal Fund and Aberdeen City Council.

True North will bring superstars like Mica Paris to the Granite City

Two weeks later, True North will burst back into life for its eighth year, running from Thursday September 22 to Sunday September 25, with Mica Paris and Nitin Sawhney both headlining at the Music Hall.

The Lemon Tree will play host to alt rock band Django Django, Gentle Sinners featuring Aidan Moffat and James Graham, latino outfit Los Bitchos and the exuberant African Groove Machine.

Django Django will play at the Lemon Tree as part of the True North festival this September.

There will be a series of early evening gigs in the Wonder Hoose featuring AiiTEE, Emma Pollock, Honeyblood’s Stina Marie Claire and Michael Timmons and interactive family shows from CBeebie’s favourite YolanDa’s Band Jam and Sprog Rock.

Ben Torrie added: “We already have a stunning lineup in place for this year’s True North which we couldn’t wait to share. We’re not done yet though – we are in conversation with a potential headline artist and still have our fringe events to announce.”

The Wonder Hoose will offer a unique setting and amazing lineup

The Wonder Hoose will take up residency at Marischal College from Thursday September 8 – with an opening gig by Aberdeen’s own songwriting sensation Kathyrn Joseph – until Sunday September 25.

The temporary venue aims to bring a unique festival vibe to the Granite City for three weeks with a programme that includes folk favourites Saltfishforty, comedians Seann Walsh and Sara Barron, theatre production Tickbox, free local music nights, a stunning setting and the chance to relax and enjoy a drink.

Kathyrn Joseph will launch the three-week long programme in the Wonder Hoose, a temporary pop-up venue which will be in the Quadrangle of Marischal College.

Ben said: “What better way to spend an autumn evening than in our beautiful Wonder Hoose? We’ll be building a stunning pop-up venue in a unique setting with an amazing line up of artists and performers.”

Tickets for True North and Wonderland events will go on sale from Friday July 22, with a presale for Friends of APA on Thursday July 21. For more information visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]