‘Thrilling’ new festivals and venue will bring sense of wonder to Aberdeen

Wonderland, a new arts festival, is coming to Aberdeen, along with the return of music extravaganza True North – and both will feature performances in a spectacular pop-up venue, the Wonder Hoose.

Wonderland is described as “love letter to Aberdeen” and will feature aerial dancers, soundscapes, films, art installations, an urban garden and an “enchanted emporium” at venues across the city centre – and all for free.

The festival is being produced on behalf of Culture Aberdeen by Aberdeen Performing Arts, who also unveiled some of the major attractions for True North.

A centrepiece of the award-winning music fest will be a special evening led by soul superstar Mica Paris, celebrating the music of the legendary Aretha Franklin, plus gigs by world music icon Nitin Sawhney and art rockers Django Django.

Wonderland is inspired by the people and places of the north-east

Both festivals will be held in September and both will see performances in the new Wonder Hoose – a pop-up venue in the surrounds of the Quadrangle at Marischal Square, featuring a daily programme of music, comedy, theatre, dance and family shows.

APA’s director of programming and creative projects, Ben Torrie said: “It is so exciting to be announcing three thrilling events in Aberdeen this September. Aberdeen is the place to be as we welcome global music stars, premiere 22 new artworks, and install a magnificent temporary venue within one of the city’s most iconic sites.”

Wonderland will run from Thursday September 8 to Sunday September 11 at outdoor venues and some “surprising spaces”, including Union Street, Marischal Square, Broad Street, the Bon Accord Centre, St Nicholas Kirk, Aberdeen Art Gallery and His Majesty’s.

Ben said: “Wonderland is designed by artists and creatives in the north-east and is inspired by people and place.

“It was dreamed up during lockdown to reanimate and re-imagine our city centre as part of Covid recovery. We invite people to join us in a celebration of our creative city.”

Featuring 12 artists and 22 new art works – Wonderland has been awarded funding through the UK Government Community Renewal Fund and Aberdeen City Council.

True North will bring superstars like Mica Paris to the Granite City

Two weeks later, True North will burst back into life for its eighth year, running from Thursday September 22 to Sunday September 25, with Mica Paris and Nitin Sawhney both headlining at the Music Hall.

The Lemon Tree will play host to alt rock band Django Django, Gentle Sinners featuring Aidan Moffat and James Graham, latino outfit Los Bitchos and the exuberant African Groove Machine.

There will be a series of early evening gigs in the Wonder Hoose featuring AiiTEE, Emma Pollock, Honeyblood’s Stina Marie Claire and Michael Timmons and interactive family shows from CBeebie’s favourite YolanDa’s Band Jam and Sprog Rock.

Ben Torrie added: “We already have a stunning lineup in place for this year’s True North which we couldn’t wait to share. We’re not done yet though – we are in conversation with a potential headline artist and still have our fringe events to announce.”

The Wonder Hoose will offer a unique setting and amazing lineup

The Wonder Hoose will take up residency at Marischal College from Thursday September 8 – with an opening gig by Aberdeen’s own songwriting sensation Kathyrn Joseph – until Sunday September 25.

The temporary venue aims to bring a unique festival vibe to the Granite City for three weeks with a programme that includes folk favourites Saltfishforty, comedians Seann Walsh and Sara Barron, theatre production Tickbox, free local music nights, a stunning setting and the chance to relax and enjoy a drink.

Ben said: “What better way to spend an autumn evening than in our beautiful Wonder Hoose? We’ll be building a stunning pop-up venue in a unique setting with an amazing line up of artists and performers.”

Tickets for True North and Wonderland events will go on sale from Friday July 22, with a presale for Friends of APA on Thursday July 21. For more information visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

