Douglas Henshall is bowing out as Shetland’s DI Jimmy Perez

Douglas Henshall will bow out as DI Jimmy Perez at the end of Shetland’s seventh series, which begins next month.

The Scots actor has decided to make his final appearance in the BBC’s murder-mystery series after nine years in the role to explore other acting opportunities.

“It’s been one of the privileges of my career to play Jimmy Perez for almost 10 years and to work with so many wonderful people both in front of and behind the camera, and also to spend so much time in Shetland,” said Douglas.

“The Isles were so much a part of our show and of Perez himself. I’ll miss him and the place. I wish everyone involved much luck with whatever happens next.”

Douglas Henshall wanted to wrap up Perez story for BBC's Shetland series

Douglas said that after series five of Shetland, he and the series’ writer David Kane decided to do two more series to “wrap up the Perez story to a satisfactory end”.

However, Shetland – based on the award-winning novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves – will return for an eighth series in 2023, with a new lead and further casting to be announced.

Gaynor Holmes, executive producer for BBC Drama says: “It has been an absolute privilege to work on Shetland over the past few years and watch the show go from strength to strength – in no small part thanks to Douglas’s sensitive, intelligent and memorable portrayal of DI Jimmy Perez.

“We will miss him enormously but he leaves the show in rude health and we’re extremely excited about the plans we have for bringing more of this much-loved drama to audiences far and wide.”

Filming will start in 2023 for eighth series of BBC's Shetland

Douglas’s last outing as DI Perez features in a thrilling new six-part series of Shetland which sees the team investigate the mysterious disappearance of a vulnerable young man.

The investigation draws Perez into the secret past of a family new to Shetland, revealing an unimaginable threat to the community.

The new series, for which an air date has yet to be set, will feature series regulars such as Alison O’Donnell (Tosh), Steven Robertson (Sandy), Mark Bonnar (Duncan) and Anne Kidd (Cora). It will also see the return of Julie Graham as Procurator Fiscal Rhona Kelly.

Series eight of Shetland will start filming from spring next year in locations on the Shetland Isles and across Scotland.

