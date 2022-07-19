Aberdeen’s Eileen Pike features in Darcey Bussell’s Royal Road Trip – which premieres tonight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen musician and retired teacher Eileen Pike will tell Dame Darcey Bussell of her tales with Queen Elizabeth in a new TV programme which premieres tonight.

With 2022 marking the Queen’s unprecedented 70-year reign, Darcey Bussell has embarked on an epic royal journey – Darcey Bussell’s Royal Road Trip – for More4.

The show sees Royal Ballet star and former Strictly judge Darcey follow in the footsteps of the Queen as she sets out on an adventure to visit breathtaking locations that have shaped the monarch’s identity.

One of the locations featured in the new programme is, of course, Balmoral Castle which has been the Scottish home of the Royal Family since it was bought for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852.

Darcey Bussell’s Royal Road Trip premieres tonight (July 19)

In the four-part show, Darcey will indulge in some of Her Majesty’s beloved activities including hiking the glorious Scottish Highlands, sampling her favourite cuisine in Norfolk and horse racing at Ascot.

Darcey said: “I’m thrilled to be making another series for More4, especially one in which I get to follow in the footsteps of Her Majesty.

“I’ve always had a deep and abiding affection for the Queen, so I’m particularly looking forward to embarking on this celebratory road trip.”

Catch Eileen Pike on Darcey Bussell’s Royal Road Trip

Keyboard player Eileen will speak to Darcey in the first episode and reminisce about performing for the royal family for 25 years at their annual ball at the Balmoral Castle.

She said: “I played every year for the Ghillies’ Ball at the Balmoral Castle. It was such an honor and such a delight. On one occasion, we were able to meet them. I have some wonderful memories of that.

“We must have played for over 25 years at the Ghillies’ Ball and we also played for The Queen Mother at Birkhall.

“Ghillies’ Ball was always very special. The people who came to the ball were invited by the royal family. Those were people who worked on the estate, in Braemar and Ballater – it was very much local people that were invited.”

This isn’t the first time Eileen – who was awarded the British Empire Medal for her services to music and musical education in 2018 – has made a TV appearance.

The gifted musician recently competed on Rock Till We Drop – the BBC2 show that followed Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and grime artist Lady Leshurr as they each attempted to form a band good enough to perform at the iconic Isle of Wight Festival. The twist was that all musicians had to be 64+.

You can find out more about Eileen’s time on Rock Till We Drop here.

“My involvement in Darcey Bussell’s Royal Road Trip came about because one of the Rock Till We Drop producers had heard me talk about the Ghillies’ Ball when we were filming,” said Eileen.

“So he got in touch and asked whether I’d be interested in talking to Darcey Bussell as she was meeting people who’d met the Queen.”

When and where to watch Darcey Bussell’s Royal Road Trip

Darcey Bussell’s Royal Road Trip premieres tonight (Tuesday July 19) at 9pm on More4. Eileen Pike is set to feature in the first episode titled The Scottish Highlands. The second episode will air on Tuesday July 26.

More arts and entertainment news…