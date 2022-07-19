Aberdeen’s Eileen Pike features in Darcey Bussell’s Royal Road Trip – which premieres tonight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Aberdeen’s Eileen Pike features in Darcey Bussell’s Royal Road Trip – which premieres tonight

By Danica Ollerova
July 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Eileen Pike will make an appearance in Darcey Bussell's Royal Road Trip.
Eileen Pike will make an appearance in Darcey Bussell's Royal Road Trip. Photo by Jim Irvine/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen musician and retired teacher Eileen Pike will tell Dame Darcey Bussell of her tales with Queen Elizabeth in a new TV programme which premieres tonight.

With 2022 marking the Queen’s unprecedented 70-year reign, Darcey Bussell has embarked on an epic royal journey – Darcey Bussell’s Royal Road Trip – for More4.

The show sees Royal Ballet star and former Strictly judge Darcey follow in the footsteps of the Queen as she sets out on an adventure to visit breathtaking locations that have shaped the monarch’s identity.

One of the locations featured in the new programme is, of course, Balmoral Castle which has been the Scottish home of the Royal Family since it was bought for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852.

Darcey Bussell’s Royal Road Trip premieres tonight (July 19)

In the four-part show, Darcey will indulge in some of Her Majesty’s beloved activities including hiking the glorious Scottish Highlands, sampling her favourite cuisine in Norfolk and horse racing at Ascot.

Darcey Bussell's Royal Road Trip will premiere on July 19.
Darcey Bussell’s Royal Road Trip will premiere on July 19. Photo credit: Channel 4.

Darcey said: “I’m thrilled to be making another series for More4, especially one in which I get to follow in the footsteps of Her Majesty.

“I’ve always had a deep and abiding affection for the Queen, so I’m particularly looking forward to embarking on this celebratory road trip.”

Catch Eileen Pike on Darcey Bussell’s Royal Road Trip

Keyboard player Eileen will speak to Darcey in the first episode and reminisce about performing for the royal family for 25 years at their annual ball at the Balmoral Castle.

She said: “I played every year for the Ghillies’ Ball at the Balmoral Castle. It was such an honor and such a delight. On one occasion, we were able to meet them. I have some wonderful memories of that.

“We must have played for over 25 years at the Ghillies’ Ball and we also played for The Queen Mother at Birkhall.

“Ghillies’ Ball was always very special. The people who came to the ball were invited by the royal family. Those were people who worked on the estate, in Braemar and Ballater – it was very much local people that were invited.”

This isn’t the first time Eileen – who was awarded the British Empire Medal for her services to music and musical education in 2018 – has made a TV appearance.

Eileen Pike in Rock Till We Drop.
Eileen Pike in Rock Till We Drop. Photo credit: Amelia Jones for BBC Two.

The gifted musician recently competed on Rock Till We Drop –  the BBC2 show that followed Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and grime artist Lady Leshurr as they each attempted to form a band good enough to perform at the iconic Isle of Wight Festival. The twist was that all musicians had to be 64+.

You can find out more about Eileen’s time on Rock Till We Drop here.

“My involvement in Darcey Bussell’s Royal Road Trip came about because one of the Rock Till We Drop producers had heard me talk about the Ghillies’ Ball when we were filming,” said Eileen.

“So he got in touch and asked whether I’d be interested in talking to Darcey Bussell as she was meeting people who’d met the Queen.”

Eileen Pike, Darcey Bussell and Frank Thomson.

When and where to watch Darcey Bussell’s Royal Road Trip

Darcey Bussell’s Royal Road Trip premieres tonight (Tuesday July 19) at 9pm on More4. Eileen Pike is set to feature in the first episode titled The Scottish Highlands. The second episode will air on Tuesday July 26.

More arts and entertainment news…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]