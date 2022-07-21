Check out the world-class musicians and West End hits heading for Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A four-time Grammy Award winning musician is heading for the Granite City as part of a new season of shows – from West End hits to fun, family entertainment – announced by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Angelique Kidjo, who fuses West African traditions with elements of American funk, jazz and R&B, is expected to be a massive draw in the music strand unveiled in APA’s latest brochure, which is out today.

And APA bosses also expect tickets to be in demand for shows such as a stage adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s stunning novel, The Ocean At The End Of The Lane, comedy murder-mystery Death Drop: Back In The Habit, plus the West End classic Relatively Speaking, which will star much-loved actor Liza Goddard.

On the musical theatre front, Annie is returning to His Majesty’s, as well as Buddy The Musical, which are joining previously announced smash hits, Six, The Bodyguard and Shrek The Musical.

Shaping up to be an unforgettable season of new shows for Aberdeen

Ben Torrie, APA’s director of programming and creative projects, said: “From contemporary to classical, all-time favourites to exhilarating new experiences, and not forgetting our recently announced bumper festival line up of Wonderland and True North in September, this is shaping up to be an unforgettable season for Aberdeen Performing Arts and we are thrilled to be bringing such an exciting programme to the city.”

Headliner Angelique Kidjo is one of the greatest artists in international music today and she will bring her Grammy award-winning sound to the Music Hall on March 21. She leads a rich offering of world-class musicians coming to the Union Street venue.

These include Americana vocalist and instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens on April 27, stellar pianist Alice Sara Ott on November 29 and a special treat of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra performing John Williams’ iconic film scores, such as Star Wars, ET and Jurassic Park, on March 23.

Over at His Majesty’s, the National Theatre production of The Ocean At The End Of The Lane will run from August 22 to 26 next year. From the author behind Coraline and Good Omens, this is a blend of fantasy, myth, friendship and a childhood once forgotten.

All-drag killer comedy is follow-up to five-star West End smash

Death Drop: Back In The Habit is an all-drag killer comedy about a group of fabulous nuns trapped in their convent with a serial killer. A follow-up to the five-star West End hit, it will be at HMT from January 23-28.

Meanwhile, Alan Ayckbourn’s classic West End comedy hit, Relatively Speaking, will run from January 31 to February 4, in an acclaimed new production from Theatre Royal Bath, starring Liza Goddard.

The ever-popular Annie will run from May 23 to 27, with Buddy the Musical arriving from March 28 to April 1.

On the family front, the much-loved Lemon Tree Christmas show this year will be The Enormous Christmas Turnip, running from December 3 to 23, joining the HMT panto, Peter Pan to offer a festive treat for all ages.

Ben said: “His Majesty’s Theatre continues to attract the very best shows from the West End and by our national companies, and we are thrilled to be welcoming productions such as the sensational Six alongside long-awaited return visits from the National Theatre and the National Theatre of Scotland.

How to get tickets for Aberdeen Performing Art’s new season

“And the Music Hall will be filled with the glorious sounds of some of the world’s greatest musicians including classical sensations Alice Sara Ott and Sir Bryn Terfel, world music legends Nitin Sawhney and Angelique Kidjo, incredible vocalists Mica Paris and Rhiannon Giddens, plus contemporary stars like Paolo Nutini. A truly stunning array of talent that we can’t wait to welcome to Aberdeen.”

Tickets for all the new shows go on general sale from Tuesday August 2 and to Friends of APA from Thursday July 28. For more information go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

