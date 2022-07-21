Check out the world-class musicians and West End hits heading for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Check out the world-class musicians and West End hits heading for Aberdeen

By Scott Begbie
July 21, 2022, 11:45 am
Angelique Kidjo - a four-time Grammy Award winner and one of the greatest artists in international music today - is coming to Aberdeen.

A four-time Grammy Award winning musician is heading for the Granite City as part of a new season of shows – from West End hits to fun, family entertainment – announced by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Angelique Kidjo, who fuses West African traditions with elements of American funk, jazz and R&B, is expected to be a massive draw in the music strand unveiled in APA’s latest brochure, which is out today.

And APA bosses also expect tickets to be in demand for shows such as a stage adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s stunning novel, The Ocean At The End Of The Lane, comedy murder-mystery Death Drop: Back In The Habit, plus the West End classic Relatively Speaking, which will star much-loved actor Liza Goddard.

Liza Goddard will star in Alan Ayckbourn’s classic West End comedy hit, Relatively Speaking when it comes to His Majesty’s Theatre.

On the musical theatre front, Annie is returning to His Majesty’s, as well as Buddy The Musical, which are joining previously announced smash hits, Six, The Bodyguard and Shrek The Musical.

Shaping up to be an unforgettable season of new shows for Aberdeen

Ben Torrie, APA’s director of programming and creative projects, said: “From contemporary to classical, all-time favourites to exhilarating new experiences, and not forgetting our recently announced bumper festival line up of Wonderland and True North in September, this is shaping up to be an unforgettable season for Aberdeen Performing Arts and we are thrilled to be bringing such an exciting programme to the city.”

Headliner Angelique Kidjo is one of the greatest artists in international music today and she will bring her Grammy award-winning sound to the Music Hall on March 21. She leads a rich offering of world-class musicians coming to the Union Street venue.

Americana vocalist and instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens will appear at Aberdeen’s Music Hall.

These include Americana vocalist and instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens on April 27, stellar pianist Alice Sara Ott on November 29 and a special treat of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra performing John Williams’ iconic film scores, such as Star Wars, ET and Jurassic Park, on March 23.

Over at His Majesty’s, the National Theatre production of The Ocean At The End Of The Lane will run from August 22 to 26 next year. From the author behind Coraline and Good Omens, this is a blend of fantasy, myth, friendship and a childhood once forgotten.

All-drag killer comedy is follow-up to five-star West End smash

Death Drop: Back In The Habit is an all-drag killer comedy about a group of fabulous nuns trapped in their convent with a serial killer. A follow-up to the five-star West End hit, it will be at HMT from January 23-28.

Meanwhile, Alan Ayckbourn’s classic West End comedy hit, Relatively Speaking, will run from January 31 to February 4, in an acclaimed new production from Theatre Royal Bath, starring Liza Goddard.

Death Drop: Back In The Habit is an all-drag comedy coming to HMT.

The ever-popular Annie will run from May 23 to 27, with Buddy the Musical arriving from March 28 to April 1.

On the family front, the much-loved Lemon Tree Christmas show this year will be The Enormous Christmas Turnip, running from December 3 to 23, joining the HMT panto, Peter Pan to offer a festive treat for all ages.

Alice Sara Ott is one of the world’s most acclaimed pianists and will be performing at the Music Hall.

Ben said: “His Majesty’s Theatre continues to attract the very best shows from the West End and by our national companies, and we are thrilled to be welcoming productions such as the sensational Six alongside long-awaited return visits from the National Theatre and the National Theatre of Scotland.

How to get tickets for Aberdeen Performing Art’s new season

“And the Music Hall will be filled with the glorious sounds of some of the world’s greatest musicians including classical sensations Alice Sara Ott and Sir Bryn Terfel, world music legends Nitin Sawhney and Angelique Kidjo, incredible vocalists Mica Paris and Rhiannon Giddens, plus contemporary stars like Paolo Nutini. A truly stunning array of talent that we can’t wait to welcome to Aberdeen.”

Tickets for all the new shows go on general sale from Tuesday August 2 and to Friends of APA from Thursday July 28. For more information go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

