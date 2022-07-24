Two-Minute Masterpiece: How Aberdeen came to be the Granite City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Granite provided the building blocks to create the Aberdeen we know and love today.

Here. Danielle Jones, museum supervisor at Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, takes a look at the fascinating story of granite and how it is woven through the city’s architecture, heritage and culture.

She shines a spotlight on the magnificent granite pillars that line the gallery’s Sculpture Court in our latest Two-Minute Masterpiece.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – are the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

