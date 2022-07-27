WATCH: Footloose actor performs Holding Out For A Hero in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

WATCH: Footloose actor performs Holding Out For A Hero in Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
July 27, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 27, 2022, 5:25 pm

Footloose – which is currently at HMT – is making Aberdeen theatre lovers kick off their Sunday shoes.

We caught up with the cast of the much-loved musical to find out why fans all over the world cannot get enough of the 80s hit.

The P&J entertainment team invited West End legend Darren Day – who plays the Reverend Shaw Moore – and gifted actress Lucy Munden – who portrays his on-stage daughter Ariel – to Marischal Square to talk all things 80s.

Lucy also performed Holding Out For A Hero on our balcony – you can watch the performance filmed by photographer Wullie Marr above.

Catching up with both actors after the stellar lunchtime gig, they told us why they think Footloose remains so popular and why Aberdeen fans should definitely see the musical while it’s still in town.

footloose aberdeen
Darren and Lucy have great on and off-stage chemistry. Photo and videos by Wullie Marr.

Don’t miss Footloose in Aberdeen

Footloose follows teenager Ren McCormack who is in shock when he discovers that the small town he moved to made dancing and rock music illegal. With the help of his new friend Willard – played by JLS’ Aston Merrygold – and love interest Ariel, he hopes to loosen up the conservative town.

Lucy said: “It’s such an iconic film, isn’t it? Everyone knows it, everyone’s seen it.

“The show has high energy big songs which are so fun to do but also, we’ve got some really serious real scenes where we can actually see some really good acting.

“My scenes with dad and my mum… they provide some real contrast.”

Darren, who recently also portrayed lawyer Billy Flynn in Chicago, enjoys being Lucy’s dad in the 2022 adaptation.

He said: “I feel quite fatherly over Lucy – as Darren to Lucy as well as the Reverend to Ariel – and I’m such a fan of her as a person and her on stage and I just think she’s incredible.

“As one review said last night, I cannot wait to see what she does next.”

Aberdeen has ‘nice energy’… and seagulls

Enjoying their time in Aberdeen and the view of Marichal College, the talented actors are hoping to explore Aberdeen more in the coming days.

Darren said: “It’s a beautiful place.”

Lucy agreed: “I really really love the city. It has a really nice energy.

“I went and visited the beach on Monday and it’s a beautiful beach.

footloose hmt aberdeen
A scene from Footloose. Photo by Mark Senior.

“The audiences have really given us a great atmosphere every single night and we’ve had them up on their feet for the last two nights and hopefully for the rest of the week.”

There is only one thing the actors aren’t the biggest fans of…

“The seagulls are quite ferocious,” laughed Lucy.

“They’re big,” quickly added Darren.

“Everywhere you go there is a seagull squawking which is a great ambiance,” said Lucy.

Footloose is at His Majesty’s until Saturday July 30. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

