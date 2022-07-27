WATCH: Footloose actor performs Holding Out For A Hero in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Footloose – which is currently at HMT – is making Aberdeen theatre lovers kick off their Sunday shoes.

We caught up with the cast of the much-loved musical to find out why fans all over the world cannot get enough of the 80s hit.

The P&J entertainment team invited West End legend Darren Day – who plays the Reverend Shaw Moore – and gifted actress Lucy Munden – who portrays his on-stage daughter Ariel – to Marischal Square to talk all things 80s.

Lucy also performed Holding Out For A Hero on our balcony – you can watch the performance filmed by photographer Wullie Marr above.

Catching up with both actors after the stellar lunchtime gig, they told us why they think Footloose remains so popular and why Aberdeen fans should definitely see the musical while it’s still in town.

Don’t miss Footloose in Aberdeen

Footloose follows teenager Ren McCormack who is in shock when he discovers that the small town he moved to made dancing and rock music illegal. With the help of his new friend Willard – played by JLS’ Aston Merrygold – and love interest Ariel, he hopes to loosen up the conservative town.

Lucy said: “It’s such an iconic film, isn’t it? Everyone knows it, everyone’s seen it.

“The show has high energy big songs which are so fun to do but also, we’ve got some really serious real scenes where we can actually see some really good acting.

“My scenes with dad and my mum… they provide some real contrast.”

Darren, who recently also portrayed lawyer Billy Flynn in Chicago, enjoys being Lucy’s dad in the 2022 adaptation.

He said: “I feel quite fatherly over Lucy – as Darren to Lucy as well as the Reverend to Ariel – and I’m such a fan of her as a person and her on stage and I just think she’s incredible.

“As one review said last night, I cannot wait to see what she does next.”

Aberdeen has ‘nice energy’… and seagulls

Enjoying their time in Aberdeen and the view of Marichal College, the talented actors are hoping to explore Aberdeen more in the coming days.

Darren said: “It’s a beautiful place.”

Lucy agreed: “I really really love the city. It has a really nice energy.

“I went and visited the beach on Monday and it’s a beautiful beach.

“The audiences have really given us a great atmosphere every single night and we’ve had them up on their feet for the last two nights and hopefully for the rest of the week.”

There is only one thing the actors aren’t the biggest fans of…

“The seagulls are quite ferocious,” laughed Lucy.

“They’re big,” quickly added Darren.

“Everywhere you go there is a seagull squawking which is a great ambiance,” said Lucy.

Footloose is at His Majesty’s until Saturday July 30. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

