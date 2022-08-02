Former Aberdeen GP Nick Edmunds publishes debut crime novel set in north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s no coincidence there are a lot of similarities between Nick Edmunds and Dacre – the protagonist of the retired Aberdeen GP’s first novel Miles Away.

“When I started, I did a course on creative writing and one of the key things I took from that was to write what you know,” said Nick who worked at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and later joined a GP practice (Gilbert Road Medical Group) in Bucksburn and Dyce.

“It’s easier to describe locations and experiences you had yourself than to make everything up from scratch.

“I grew up in Fife and I went to Aberdeen University and we diverge from that point.

“It’s also why the story is set in 1970 because that’s when I went to university and could relate to the experiences the young man was having and again, I know the area well.”

But the author wants to make one thing clear – when it comes to the character’s personality, he’s nothing like Dacre.

He said: “It’s not based in Fife and Aberdeen because it’s about me. There’s nothing about me in the book.”

The reason why Nick wants to distance himself from the character is because his debut book is, in fact, a crime novel.

Crime novel set in Aberdeen in the 1970s

Miles Away – which was published on July 29 by Bear Press – follows a young man whose life has been disturbed by phobias.

Nick said: “He has struggled through his life with some unexplained fears and phobias, but he’s coped with it. But when he goes to university, it worsens and it starts to interfere with his life and in particular, his first proper relationship.

“He decides to try to find a way to deal with his problems and as he delves back into his past and the origin of his problems, he uncovers all sorts of dark secrets that he didn’t expect.

“Eventually, he becomes aware that he’s in some way linked to gruesome killings in Scotland.”

Nick Edmunds to host book launch in Aberdeen

Nick, who recently retired and now lives in Stirling, said he always enjoyed “writing things down and reading them back”.

“But I didn’t have much time for that when I was working so when I retired, I had so many stories that I heard and experienced, and I’d been through myself…

“There are so many interesting scenarios people find themselves in and the way people’s minds work inspired me to write this story.”

What started as a short story “quickly grew arms and legs” and Nick is already working on a sequel.

But before the follow-up is published, Nick will travel to Aberdeen to talk to crime novel enthusiasts and sign books on Saturday August 13. The event will take place from 3pm to 5pm at The Noose & Monkey.

“I’m hoping to meet with anybody who’s interested and chat with them,” said Nick.

If you wish to have your book signed, Nick will be happy to do so. Miles Away – which is also available as a Kindle book – can be purchased here. Nick will also be selling books during the book launch event.

