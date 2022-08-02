Former Aberdeen GP Nick Edmunds publishes debut crime novel set in north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Former Aberdeen GP Nick Edmunds publishes debut crime novel set in north-east

By Danica Ollerova
August 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 2, 2022, 5:32 pm
aberdeen gp nick edmunds published book

It’s no coincidence there are a lot of similarities between Nick Edmunds and Dacre – the protagonist of the retired Aberdeen GP’s first novel Miles Away.

“When I started, I did a course on creative writing and one of the key things I took from that was to write what you know,” said Nick who worked at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and later joined a GP practice (Gilbert Road Medical Group) in Bucksburn and Dyce.

“It’s easier to describe locations and experiences you had yourself than to make everything up from scratch.

“I grew up in Fife and I went to Aberdeen University and we diverge from that point.

“It’s also why the story is set in 1970 because that’s when I went to university and could relate to the experiences the young man was having and again, I know the area well.”

Miles Away is a debut crime novel by retired Aberdeen GP Nick Edmunds.

But the author wants to make one thing clear – when it comes to the character’s personality, he’s nothing like Dacre.

He said: “It’s not based in Fife and Aberdeen because it’s about me. There’s nothing about me in the book.”

The reason why Nick wants to distance himself from the character is because his debut book is, in fact, a crime novel.

Crime novel set in Aberdeen in the 1970s

Miles Away – which was published on July 29 by Bear Press – follows a young man whose life has been disturbed by phobias.

Nick said: “He has struggled through his life with some unexplained fears and phobias, but he’s coped with it. But when he goes to university, it worsens and it starts to interfere with his life and in particular, his first proper relationship.

“He decides to try to find a way to deal with his problems and as he delves back into his past and the origin of his problems, he uncovers all sorts of dark secrets that he didn’t expect.

“Eventually, he becomes aware that he’s in some way linked to gruesome killings in Scotland.”

Nick Edmunds when he worked as a GP.

Nick Edmunds to host book launch in Aberdeen

Nick, who recently retired and now lives in Stirling, said he always enjoyed “writing things down and reading them back”.

“But I didn’t have much time for that when I was working so when I retired, I had so many stories that I heard and experienced, and I’d been through myself…

“There are so many interesting scenarios people find themselves in and the way people’s minds work inspired me to write this story.”

What started as a short story “quickly grew arms and legs” and Nick is already working on a sequel.

The story follows a young man whose life has been disturbed by phobias.

But before the follow-up is published, Nick will travel to Aberdeen to talk to crime novel enthusiasts and sign books on Saturday August 13. The event will take place from 3pm to 5pm at The Noose & Monkey.

“I’m hoping to meet with anybody who’s interested and chat with them,” said Nick.

If you wish to have your book signed, Nick will be happy to do so. Miles Away – which is also available as a Kindle book – can be purchased here. Nick will also be selling books during the book launch event.

