West End hits, ballet and comedy shows heading for Eden Court in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Major West End productions such as SIX, and Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort of) will be heading to Inverness next year says Eden Court on the day of its new brochure launch.

With the Empire and OneTouch Theatres open to full capacity, the Eden Court team is thrilled to be launching the venue’s first full print brochure in more than two years.

The dynamic new programme offers dozens of cultural highlights in drama, dance, music, opera and comedy, bringing a broad range of internationally-acclaimed talent to the Highlands.

Kicking off the season with Alan Cumming and Steven Hogget’s dance theatre experience Burn (September 8-10), Eden Court will also bring The Mousetrap – the world’s longest-running play – to Inverness (June 5-10).

Comedy mavericks making the trip north this year include Jack Dee (October 29), Jason Manford (November 21) and Jimeon (October 23). And families will be well-served with David Walliam’s The Demon Dentist, The Snow Queen and a brand new play Around the World in 80 Days.

Panto, ballet and more on offer in Eden Court

Big and little kids alike can also look forward to Peter Pan flying to Eden Court this festive season (December 7 – January 8).

In addition, Scottish Ballet’s COPPELIA (October 6-8), Scottish Opera’s The Verdi Collection (November 26) and the RSNO’s Viennese Gala (January 12) will all be calling the popular Inverness theatre home.

National Theatre of Scotland’s James IV – Queen of the Fight (November 2-5) will see Blythe Duff and Daniel Cahill return to Rona Munro’s James plays saga.

We previously spoke to Danielle Jam who will play one of the lead roles in the theatre production – you can find out why she thinks Bridgerton fans will love the history drama here.

Music events and speakers will travel north

Music highlights include Aly Bain & Phil Cunningham (September 3), and Eddi Reader – who will celebrate her 40th year on stage (September 11).

Kathryn Joseph and acoustic duo Paul Jones and Dave Kelly will take to the stage as part of Tae Sup Wi A Fifer – a special series of intimate shows around Scotland (September 21).

Eden Court will also play host to some brilliant speakers, with special events on stage including internationally-acclaimed Outlander author Diana Gabaldon (October 15), conservationist and presenter Saba Douglas-Hamilton (October 13), and explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes (October 18).

Rebecca Holt, Eden Court’s chief executive, said: “I’m delighted that we’re launching Eden Court’s first full season brochure in over two years – and my first one since joining as chief executive.

“Eden Court’s mission is to inspire people to discover and love the arts by bringing the world to the Highlands and taking the Highlands to the world.

“This season illustrates our commitment to delivering this mission with a programme of live performance filled with the most exciting shows and artists from across the UK and beyond.”

Click here for more information, to download the digital brochure and to book tickets.

Print copies of the new brochure are available at Eden Court.

More arts and entertainment news…