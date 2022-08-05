QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From Travis being unveiled as headliners for True North to family entertainers Funbox bowing out with their last Aberdeen gig, it’s been a busy week for entertainment.

Add into the mix Ricky Ross talking about his new album, Eden Court unveiling their first printed brochure in two years, and Belladrum going down a storm, it’s been fairly fully on.

And we can’t let a big week in entertainment go past without mention of the sun setting for good on Neighbours.

With all of that in mind, we’ve pulled together a wee quiz to test your knowledge of stage, screen and music.

Have a go and find out if you’ve landed the starring role or it’s a case of “don’t call us, we’ll call you”…

